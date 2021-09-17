Valerien Ismael makes tactical claim after recent West Brom draws

Valerien Ismael believes that West Brom’s recent struggles were down to the fact that they played against opponents who sit deep, although he’s convinced his side have found the solution to beating anyone who plays like that in the future.

Even though Albion are unbeaten after seven games, successive home draws with Millwall and Derby have halted the momentum somewhat.

And, a section of the support were not at all happy with the style of football produced by the Baggies for the Lions game and the first-half of the midweek draw.

However, Ismael made a few tweaks at half-time against Derby, with Rams keeper Kelle Roos producing a string of impressive saves to ensure his side left with a point.

Speaking to the Express & Star, Ismael recognised the problem for West Brom came about because the two sides have been happy to play without the ball, but he believes the second half showing against the Rams proves Albion will be able to adapt.

“It is clear. The opponent is happy with one point. They don’t want to play. And the opponent runs away, they don’t want to fight. That’s the situation at the minute. But the second half against Derby showed the solution we have found.

“Now we know exactly what is going on with our opponent. It is still early in the season. But we have more clarity.”

The verdict

Ismael’s analysis is spot on, as teams have recognised quickly that they need to sit deep and counter-attack to get at Albion, and it’s worked for Millwall and Derby.

So, that’s the blueprint others will follow, which is absolutely fine. After all, those teams who tried to take the Baggies on in the first month were comfortably beaten.

Now, it’s down to the players to prove what the manager is saying is correct. The second half against Derby was encouraging and it’s now about building on that performance against Preston tomorrow.

