Valerien Ismael makes request to West Brom fans ahead of Cardiff City clash

West Brom boss Valerien Ismael has asked the fans to trust him as he looks to guide the team to promotion this season.

Whilst Albion are flying high in the Championship and remain unbeaten, there has been frustration among the support after three successive draws prior to the 2-1 win against QPR last time out.

The performance in the victory against the R’s encouraged the support and Ismael called for unity moving forward when speaking to Birmingham Live.

“The only thing I can tell you is that I won trophies in my career as a player. Last season at Barnsley we reached the play-offs.

“When everyone is on the same page it will work, we will reach what we want for sure because we have the quality, we have the mentality. Otherwise it will be difficult – it’s as simple as that, but at the minute, with the staff, inside the club we are fine. I think we are on track. We are doing the right things.”

The Baggies are back in action tomorrow night when they travel to take on a Cardiff City side that have suffered three successive defeats.

The verdict

There’s no denying that some fans were upset with the style of play in those recent draws, which may seem strange given the position Albion find themselves in.

The manner of the QPR win has lifted the mood considerably and it’s now down to Ismael and the players to maintain the high standards they set from that game.

Ultimately, Albion have a very talented manager leading the team and they need to allow him to do the job with the aim all about returning to the Premier League as soon as possible.

