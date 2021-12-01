Valerien Ismael makes interesting West Brom transfer reveal ahead of January

West Brom boss Valerien Ismael has revealed that he has already put forward names that he wants to sign in the January transfer window.

Even though Albion are fourth in the Championship table, the mood around The Hawthorns isn’t great right now, with the side having failed to win in four and the fans are unhappy with the style of play.

Therefore, the winter window is expected to be key, and recent performances have shown that the Baggies are lacking in certain areas, particularly up top.

And, speaking to the Express & Star, Ismael explained how plans are already underway with head of recruitment Ian Pearce as he looks to strengthen his squad for the remainder of the campaign.

“It’s important to see the situation – we have identified the targets we want. We work behind the scenes and we know exactly what we need. We have prepared everything to be ready for the January window.

“It was important at the beginning that Ian understood the way to profile, that he understood the player we wanted and to give him some information to work on the transfer market.”

The verdict

It’s encouraging for Albion in the sense that Ismael is making it clear that he needs new signings and he obviously has players in mind that he thinks will help the group.

Of course, it’s easy to draw up the lists and it’s another thing actually bringing those individuals in, so it will be interesting to see what does happen in January.

Ultimately though, Albion need more quality if they are to push for promotion and they must have a productive month to improve the squad.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.