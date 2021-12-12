Valerien Ismael makes interesting West Brom reveal after Reading win

West Brom boss Valerien Ismael has revealed that the club wanted yesterday’s game against Reading postponed due to a Covid outbreak in the squad.

Albion went into the clash against the Royals, which they won 1-0 after dominating throughout, missing several first-team players after they had tested positive in the build-up, including defenders Matt Clarke and Semi Ajayi.

That forced Ismael to field a makeshift back three, with winger Adam Reach playing in central defence. And, speaking to the Express & Star, Ismael admitted that he didn’t want the side to play the game.

“After the press conference on Friday, we trained in the afternoon and had another two positive cases. We tried to postpone the game but the EFL forced us to play. After that, it was all about -‘okay we have to do the job.'”

It turned out to be a great afternoon for the Baggies, as not only did they win with an excellent display against the Royals, but they gained ground on top two Fulham and Bournemouth who both dropped more points.

The verdict

You can understand why Albion wanted to postpone the game as they were very depleted, particularly defensively, and you can imagine that all fans were concerned when the saw the XI at 2pm yesterday.

However, they needn’t have been, as Ismael’s men were superb, so the players and staff deserve huge credit for the way they reacted to what was a tough situation.

Now, there’s five days for the team to prepare for the trip to Barnsley, where Ismael will hope to have some regulars back.

