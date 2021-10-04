Valerien Ismael makes honest West Brom admission as he looks ahead to Birmingham clash

West Brom manager Valerien Ismael has admitted that he believes his side will be able to deliver a response to their recent defeat to Stoke City when they face Birmingham City later this month as they will be well rested for this fixture.

The Baggies are not set to make their return to Championship action until October 15th due to the international break

After picking up 22 points from their opening 10 league fixtures, West Brom suffered their first major setback last Friday in their showdown with Stoke.

Potters midfielder Nick Powell sealed all three points for his side at the bet365 Stadium as he netted what turned out to be the winning goal in the 79th minute of the clash.

As a result of this particular defeat, West Brom were overtaken by AFC Bournemouth in the Championship standings as Scott Parker’s side secured a 2-1 victory over Sheffield United at the weekend.

Set to face a Birmingham outfit who have lost four of their last five league games, the Baggies will be determined to bounce back from their recent setback in this clash at The Hawthorns.

Making reference to this upcoming fixture, Ismael has insisted that his side will deliver an improved performance against the Blues.

Speaking to the Birmingham Mail, the West Brom boss said: “We will come back with a big motivation, we will work hard to put in a better performance – because we will be fresh against Birmingham.

“The aim is to bounce back straight away.”

The Verdict

When you consider that West Brom recently had to play six games in the space of 20 days, their players may welcome the opportunity to recharge their batteries.

By learning from their mistakes, the Baggies could potentially get back to winning ways in their showdown with Birmingham.

In order for West Brom to have the best chance of sealing victory in this clash, they may need to turn to Callum Robinson for inspiration.

The forward, who could be in line to feature for the Republic of Ireland in their meeting with Azerbaijan this weekend, has already scored three goals this season and thus will fancy his chances of adding to his tally against the Blues.