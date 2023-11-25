Highlights Watford boss Valerien Ismael believes his side is ready to compete with Leicester City.

Watford boss Valerien Ismael believes his side are ready to compete with Leicester City this afternoon, speaking to the Hornets' media team.

The Hornets head into this game having gone unbeaten in their last six league games, picking up three wins and three draws.

They won't be short of confidence either, having secured a 5-0 victory against Rotherham United in their last game.

Although their win against the Millers doesn't come as a surprise, they will be pleased with how emphatic it was and now they have had the opportunity to rest ahead of this game, they will be looking to secure at least a point with their home advantage.

This game won't be an easy one for them though - because Leicester currently sit at the top of the Championship table despite suffering defeats in their past two league games.

The Foxes have won all but three of their league games this term and many people still think they could establish themselves as the best team this division has ever seen.

Considering the summer business they have done and the fact they have retained some very gifted players including Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, their success doesn't come as a surprise, but their previous consistency was a bit of a shock considering they still need time to adapt to Enzo Maresca's style of play.

Leicester City - 2023/24 Signings Player Name Signed From Loan/Permanent Harry Winks Tottenham Permanent Tom Cannon Everton Permanent Conor Coady Wolves Permanent Stephy Mavididi Montpellier Permanent Mads Hermansen Brondby IF Permanent Yunus Akgun Galatasaray Loan Cesare Casadei Chelsea Loan Callum Doyle Man City Loan Issahaku Fatawu Sporting CP Loan

What did Valerien Ismael say ahead of Watford v Leicester City?

Ismael identified the nature of the league as a real reason for optimism heading into this game - and he clearly thinks his side can come out on top against Leicester despite the Foxes' excellent performances and results this season.

He said: "They have a strong team for sure, but I think that we are ready now to compete.

"It will be good for us to compare to the game against Leeds, another top team who dropped from the Premier League. It didn’t work out at that point but now it’s another situation and we have a good feeling within the squad, and we are looking forward to the game.

"I see a big desire in my players now and it will be interesting to see how we can close the gap. For us we are focused on our own performance. We are against a strong, tough opponent, but anyone can beat anyone in the Championship.

"We have the confidence, we know we have the quality, and we have to show solidarity, stick together and be brave."

Who will win the Watford v Leicester City clash?

After Leeds United dropped two points last night, you just feel that will give the Foxes that extra desire to go and win the game.

They may have lost their past two games, but they are a top-quality team. Form is temporary, class is permanent and that's why you would back them to get back on track quickly.

Although Ipswich Town may be putting them under pressure, the only thing that matters at the moment is being in the automatic promotion zone.

And this is why they may not feel too much pressure.

The Hornets can't be underestimated with their recent form in mind, but the visitors are probably the favourites ahead of this game at Vicarage Road.