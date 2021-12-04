Valerien Ismael makes promising West Brom transfer claim

West Brom boss Valerien Ismael is ‘confident’ that the club will make signings in the New Year.

Even though Albion are fourth in the Championship as we approach the halfway mark of the campaign, some fans are becoming frustrated with the boss, who was only appointed in the summer.

There are complaints about the style of play, whilst results in recent weeks have been less than impressive.

Ismael will feel that he needs new recruits to suit his specific methods, and he told the Express & Star that progress has already been made on that front ahead of the January window opening.

“Things are in place. I have my list with what we need for the next step. It’s the project, the way to play and what kind of player we want to have and work with. Now it’s clear the next step is important, the next transfer window is important to find the right player to make the next step on that way.

“Things are in place behind the scenes, that’s the only thing I can say. And I am confident we can get what we want.”

Are these 10 facts about West Brom actually true?

1 of 10 The club were founded in 1878. True or false? True False

The verdict

This is good news for West Brom, because Ismael clearly needs more players, with a new striker the most obvious addition that the squad needs.

So, the fact he is sending messages like this would suggest that he believes deals will get done, although it will be interesting to see which sort of players do come through the door.

For now though, the immediate focus is on getting back to winning ways, with a lot of football to be played between now the winter window.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.