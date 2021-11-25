Valerien Ismael makes admission over West Brom player

West Bromwich Albion boss Valerien Ismael has told the Express & Star that Robert Snodgrass isn’t injured after the Scot missed his second consecutive game in a row this week.

The Baggies boss elected to select Jayson Molumby as the player to replace the suspended Jake Livermore in midfield for Tuesday night’s draw away to Blackpool.

As a result of this, Snodgrass was again overlooked and wasn’t even included on the bench for the Midlands side as they ended up getting a share of the spoils after a 0-0 draw at Bloomfield Road.

Speaking after the game, Ismael was quick to address any suggestions that Snodgrass may have an injury problem as he stated the following:

“No, I picked the squad.”

Clearly the West Brom boss felt that there were some other players within the squad who deserved a place in the 18, which meant that the Scottish veteran was again left out.

Snodgrass has made seven appearances for the Baggies this term after struggling with fitness issues in the past.

The Verdict

Now at the age of 34, Snodgrass probably can’t play as regularly as he did during the earlier stages of his career.

Clearly that is something that Ismael is acknowledging, hence why his game time is being more precisely managed of late.

Albion could have arguably done with being able to call up the Scot on Tuesday night, as he has the ability to create chances from deep, which is something that they struggled to do as they drew yet another blank.

Snodgrass is still capable of making a difference for the Baggies and that is something that Ismael must remember moving forwards as he seeks to get his side back to winning ways after this minor slip up.

Making full use of his squad will be important, especially over this hectic winter period.