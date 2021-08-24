Valerien Ismael makes admission as West Brom aim to tie up key player agreement

West Bromwich Albion boss, Valerien Ismael, has claimed that agreeing a new contract with Sam Johnstone will not be a swift process.

Relegation back into the Championship heightened the fear at the Hawthorns that West Brom would lose Johnstone, who is now looking to establish himself in the England squad during the 2021/22 season.

However, despite West Brom fielding strong interest from West Ham United earlier in the summer, they’ve managed to retain the service of the goalkeeper so far.

Talks are being held with regard to a new contract for the 28-year-old, who has now established himself back in the starting XI under Ismael and helped the Baggies to three consecutive wins.

Ismael, though, doesn’t feel like West Brom will reach a swift solution when it comes to renewing Johnstone’s deal with the club.

He was keen to point out to the Express and Star that the initial talks were a step in the right direction. He said: “Progress is a big word but we keep talking.

“I don’t think we can get a result quickly, but at least all the parties are talking.

“We have a good feeling, but we need to be patient on that.”

West Brom’s fast start to 2021/22 sees them already established in the promotion picture in the Championship. However, this week, they take a break from league action and switch attention to the League Cup.

They face Arsenal tomorrow evening, looking to claim a Premier League scalp.

The Verdict

Johnstone is such a key player for West Brom and his impressive form last season was always bound to spark speculation.

However, one point that must be made is the goalkeeper’s selection in the West Brom side.

If Ismael didn’t see Johnstone sticking around long-term, it’s hard to imagine that he would have included him regularly at the start of the season.

There is quite clearly plenty of hope that Johnstone commits to the Baggies.

