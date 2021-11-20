Valerien Ismael issues West Brom injury update on Dara O’Shea

Injury-stricken West Bromwich Albion defender Dara O’Shea is making pleasing progress from his fractured ankle, according to Valerien Ismael.

But it is still too early to put a time-frame on his comeback according to the Frenchman, two and a half months after suffering the setback.

O’Shea was playing for the Republic of Ireland on September 1 against the giants of Portugal where he had the task of marking Cristiano Ronaldo, but he only lasted 35 minutes before his injury occurred.

It was a blow for the Baggies at the time as they had already lost Matt Clarke to injury and O’Shea had started the season in fine form for Albion, scoring twice in the opening five Championship matches.

The initial timescale of O’Shea’s recovery after surgery was between four and six months and it has now been nearly three months since the problem, meaning the earliest we will see O’Shea in the blue and white stripes again is at the start of 2022.

But Ismael has been delighted with the 22-year-old’s progress as he aims to come back and assist the promotion push as early as possible.

“Will he be available earlier, I don’t know – but it looks really good,” Ismael told the Express & Star.

“But I’m not surprised. He has the mentality, he’s a warrior.

“You saw when he got the injury that he wanted to come back and continue playing, and his ankle was broken! Only Dara can do this.

“I know if a player can come back quickly from such a massive injury, it’s Dara.

“At the minute on a good path, but right now it’s too early to say whether he’ll come back earlier. It’s too early, but he looks really good. “For 2021 he won’t come back for sure, but we will see.”

The Verdict

O’Shea made a real emergence last season in the Premier League despite being in the Baggies’ relegated side and it will have stood him in good stead for a full season at Championship level.

He started the campaign on absolute fire at both ends of the pitch so it will have been a real blow to lose him – especially when Semi Ajayi has been performing inconsistently.

You’d imagine that O’Shea will come back the same player though despite a painful injury as he’s at the age where he’s not going to lose a yard of pace.

West Brom have been a little inconsistent recently though with some shaky defending so the sooner he is back the better, although from Ismael’s comments it still won’t be for a few months.