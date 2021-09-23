Valerien Ismael issues Kean Bryan and Rayhaan Tulloch update ahead of QPR clash

Kean Bryan and Rayhaan Tulloch could both potentially be in West Bromwich Albion’s squad to face Queens Park Rangers tomorrow night, with the latter having now fully recovered from a groin injury.

The Baggies have somewhat faltered since returning from the international break after picking up just three points out of a possible nine with draws against Millwall, Derby County and Preston North End.

Whilst the Midlands side are still unbeaten, they’ve seemingly lost their scoring touch and Valerien Ismael needs to find a solution quickly to get his side back to winning ways.

Ismael has suffered defensive blows in recent weeks with injuries to both Matt Clarke and Dara O’Shea, which led to the acquisition of former Sheffield United man Bryan.

The 24-year-old has been getting up to speed and has yet to appear in a senior squad yet, but Ismael has revealed that Bryan is getting closer and closer to featuring.

“He’s well, training well, back in training so he’s available now than for the past two weeks,” Ismael said, per BirminghamLive.

“We’ll see, we have one more training session for the game tomorrow, but so far he’s made everything with the intensity.

“It was much, much better, better feeling, better understanding and better principle and now he is more ready.”

Tulloch could also make his bow this season against the Hoops – the 20-year-old was set to feature against Arsenal in the EFL Cup last month only to injury his groin in the warm-up.

“He’s back in training. Today is the first day with the team,” Ismael continued.

“It’s a great feeling to have all the players back in the training session now, he’ll give us more quality in training and more choice from next when picking the 18 player squad.”

The Verdict

The Baggies have definitely been lacking a bit of depth in recent weeks so the introduction of Bryan and return of Tulloch will be very much welcomed.

Tulloch was set to show what he could do with Doncaster Rovers last season before suffering a serious hamstring injury, and Ismael has clearly seen enough of him in training to think he can make an impact.

Bryan meanwhile will bring some balance to the defence – in the absence of Matt Clarke through injury Ismael has opted to use left-back Conor Townsend on the left side of a three which isn’t an ideal position for him.

He’s taken a short while to get up to speed but he will bring something a bit different to the back-line and he could be thrown straight in there tomorrow evening.