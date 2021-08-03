Valerien Ismael issues fresh Sam Johnstone message amid previous Arsenal and Man Utd transfer links

West Bromwich Albion manager Valerien Ismael has spoken of his delight at the fact Sam Johnstone has returned from his holiday early to re-join the Championship side’s first-team squad, in an interview with Sky Sports.

The goalkeeper, who has been subject of interest from Arsenal and Manchester United in the transfer window, was on international duty with England during this summer’s European Championships and was installed as Jordan Pickford’s understudy following injuries to fellow shot-stoppers Nick Pope and Dean Henderson.

Although he was due to have an extra break due to his participation in the Euros, despite not playing a single minute in the international tournament, the 28-year-old has opted to come back early in preparation for the Baggies’ return to the Championship.

Quiz: What was the score the last time West Brom played at each of these 24 stadiums?

1 of 24 What was the score when West Brom last played at Goodison Park? 4-2 5-2 5-3 4-3

He was one of the West Midlands side’s star players last season despite their 19th-place finish and subsequent relegation – and with less than 12 months left on his current deal – manager Ismael is resigned to losing him and fellow star Matheus Pereira this summer.

Johnstone impressed on his international debut when he started in a friendly against Romania at the start of June and the 28-year-old may privately be wishing to move on this summer to boost his chances of further international call-ups.

But at this stage, the shot-stopper is remaining committed to the club, despite a £6m bid from West Ham United last month being rejected before the Hammers moved for Paris St-Germain’s Alphone Areola.

On West Brom’s current number one keeper, Ismael said to Sky Sports: “He (Johnstone) came back earlier from his holidays so I think it’s a great sign, great commitment.

“I spoke with him and it’s clear that he’s a West Brom player and he wants to play, for sure.

“We knew from the beginning that the expectation was that he can leave but at the minute, the market is really quiet and he has a contract with West Brom, so our job now is to make sure that he is ready to come back in the team.”

The Verdict:

The fact Johnstone has come off his holidays early to re-join the group is a bonus for Valerien Ismael who will now have two great goalkeepers at his disposal going into their Championship opener at AFC Bournemouth on Friday night.

It’s clear the 28-year-old belongs in the Premier League and with one year left on his contract, it would be a surprise not to see him end up there by the end of August.

But like Ismael pointed out, this window has been like no other with a huge lack of transfer movement across the world, so it wouldn’t be inconceivable to see him remain in the Championship for at least five months or so.

Some West Brom fans may think this is a boost but if they fail to win promotion at the first time of asking this season, they could be waving goodbye to one of their top talents for nothing, having put a £20m valuation on his head at the start of the summer.