Valerien Ismael identifies key issue that West Brom need to address following Preston clash

West Bromwich Albion manager Valerien Ismael has admitted that his side need to work on their decision-making in the final third of the pitch following their 1-1 draw with Preston North End.

The Baggies would have been hoping to get back to winning ways at Deepdale after being forced to settle for a point in their recent clashes with Millwall and Derby County.

However, despite having 61% possession during this fixture, West Brom struggled to break down their opponents yesterday.

Ben Whiteman opened the scoring for Preston in the 26th minute of the clash before Matt Phillips netted an equaliser for the Baggies on the stroke of half-time.

Following the break, Jordan Hugill and Grady Diangana were both denied by Lilywhites goalkeeper Daniel Iversen as West Brom missed out on the opportunity to move back into the automatic promotion places in the Championship.

Currently third in the second-tier standings, the Baggies will be hoping to extend their unbeaten league run to nine matches on Friday when they host Queens Park Rangers at The Hawthorns.

Making reference to his side’s latest performance, Ismael has admitted that West Brom need to improve in an attacking sense.

Speaking to the Express & Star following the Baggies’ draw with Preston, the Frenchman said: “What we have seen is that we need to work more on the last third.

“The problem is the quality of the last pass, the quality of the cross – it was not good enough.

“And when you get a chance to score you have to take it – we have to develop that killer instinct.

“That is the last step that we need to do working with the guys – to win games you need to score.

“We create chances, we had a big chance to score [against Preston] and we need to develop that killer instinct.” The Verdict When you consider that West Brom have failed to pick up a victory in their last three league games despite dominating possession in these fixtures, it is hardly surprising that Ismael has admitted that his side need to be more clinical in-front of goal. Although the likes of Phillips and Callum Robinson have managed to make a bright start to the season, the Baggies will need some of their other attacking players to step up to the mark in the coming months. If West Brom start to create and convert chances on a regular basis in the Championship, they could potentially emerge as legitimate contenders for automatic promotion. Set to face a QPR side later this week who have managed to score 16 goals in the second-tier during the current campaign, the Baggies know that they will need to be at their very best if they are to secure all three points in this particular fixture.