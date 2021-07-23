Valerien Ismael identifies 3 young West Brom players for potential first team roles

West Bromwich Albion boss Valerien Ismael has identified young players Ethan Ingram, Taylor Gardner-Hickman, and Quevin Castro for potential first team roles this season, according to The Athletic.

Ismael’s short but successful spell at Barnsley proved that he was a manager prepared to put faith in youth and it seems his move to the Hawthorns is not going to change that.

Alex Mowatt and Matt Clarke are the only two signings the new Albion boss has made but it appears he’s ready to look to the club’s youth setup to add to his senior squad as well – with midfield and wing-back looking like positions that could use reinforcement.

The Athletic has reported that Ingram and Gardner-Hickman have been identified by Ismael as youth team players that could provide cover this season, while Castro’s performances in training have meant he is also knocking on the door.

The report claims that the Baggies boss sees Ingram – a versatile 18-year-old that signed a new long-term deal earlier this month – as an option on the right and 19-year-old Gardner-Hickman – who was on the bench for the last four games of 2020/21 – on the left.

Castro only joined the West Midlands club’s development group this summer but the midfielder appears to have done enough since to force his way into Ismael’s thoughts for the season ahead.

The Verdict

West Brom fans will surely love to see that Ismael is planning to put faith in some of their youth players as he prepares for the season ahead.

Clearly, he’ll be judged on his results above all else but it’s fantastic to see him looking to make a clear path between the youth setup and the first team.

It seems as though Ingram and Gardner-Hickman could be the latest players to come through the academy and feature for the senior side, which will no doubt excite the Hawthorns fanbase.