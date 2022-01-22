Valerien Ismael gives ultimatum to West Brom winger

West Brom’s Grady Diangana has been told to improve his performances by manager Valerien Ismael after a series of flat displays for the Baggies this season.

Ismael believes Albion aren’t getting the impact they expected from the former West Ham attacker with the Austrian telling the forward to improve his performances.

Diangana was a key player under former manager Slaven Bilic when West Brom finished runners up to Leeds in the 19/20 season but the £18m signing has struggled to hit the same form this season.

The winger has scored just one goal, and provided one assist, in 22 league appearances for the Baggies this season.

Ismael told the Express and Star that he believes Diangana can become one of the best players in the Albion, but they need more from him: “At the minute with Grady it’s not enough.

“He knows he needs to raise the bar. He has quality, he has shown his quality, we believe in him. But at the minute we are not getting the impact we expected from him.

“And at some point you need to assess the situation, to be clear and be ruthless in our decision making because we need performances from the player.”

Ismael went onto say that they need Diangana to be back to his best if he is to start games consistently, something he’s struggled to do this season as he added: “We saw with Dike we got that second wind to get back in the game, to create chances, to force the opponent to be more aware.

“But at some point we needed a second player to be able to come on and make a difference. With Grady, we have all seen the skills and the quality he can bring.

“But at some point I have to make a decision on what is best for the squad.” The Verdict Ismael is right to get tough on his players after a poor run of form. West Brom have scored just four goals in their last six games and have seen themselves fall away from the top two. If the Baggies are to get back into the automatic running, getting tough on the players who are underperforming to get more out of them is the right thing to do given below-par performances. Like Ismael said as well, Diangana can be the best player in the squad and potentially the best player in the league if he hits top form and Albion need it sooner rather than later. As we saw the last time he was at this level, having Diangana on top form would be a huge boost for West Brom’s hopes of winning promotion this season.