Valerien Ismael facing West Brom team dilemmas ahead of Brighton FA Cup clash

West Brom will be without up to 10 players for this weekend’s FA Cup clash with Brighton & Hove Albion.

A smattering of reasons have seen almost a full team’s worth of players ruled out of this weekend’s FA Cup Third Round cup tie against the side ninth in the Premier League.

We will never know if Valerien Ismael intended to play a fully strengthened West Brom side this weekend, although the Carabao Cup tie against Arsenal indicates that he likely wouldn’t have.

Whether it is suspension, international duty, lack of match sharpness, ineligibility, being frozen out or just plain injured, there will be 10 missing to face Graham Potter’s side.

Semi Ajayi has left the West Brom team to join up with the Nigerian national team ahead of the African Cup of Nations beginning soon.

Daryl Dike has been deemed not fit enough to start this game, and will require a mini-preseason to prepare for the second half of the season.

Quiz: Can you name which club West Brom signed these 20 strikers from?

1 of 20 Jordan Hugill? Norwich Watford Brentford Leeds

Alex Mowatt and Sam Johnstone will both miss out through suspension as they were both sent off in West Brom’s most recent Championship fixture with Cardiff City.

Jayson Molumby and Matt Clarke both are ineligible to face their parent club in the FA Cup and thus can’t face Brighton. However, Robert Snodgrass and Kenneth Zohore are both simply out of favour among the Baggies’ coaching staff.

Meanwhile, Dara O’Shea and Kean Bryan are both out with injury.

West Brom are fourth in the Championship table. They drew their most recent fixture, 1-1, with Cardiff City. Ismael’s side are now four points off the automatic promotion places. Their next league game comes on January 15 away to Queens Park Rangers.

The Verdict

These absences may have come at the right time for Ismael considering the way he treated the Carabao Cup earlier in the campaign.

Focusing on gaining promotion to the Premier League will be Ismael’s main concern for the remainder of the season, so a cup tie with a top flight side will be the perfect excuse for an early exit from the historic FA Cup.

While a cup run is always an enjoyable journey for the fans to go on, a season back in the Premier League is simply far more valuable to the club than reaching a quarter or a semi-final, which would itself require a fair amount of good fortune to achieve.