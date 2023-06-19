This article is part of Football League World's 'The Verdict' series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more...

Watford are interested in signing Barnsley midfielder Callum Styles, it has emerged.

As per The Athletic, the Hornets are in talks to sign the 23-year-old, although a fee between the two clubs has not yet been agreed.

Were the deal to happen, it would see Callum Styles reunited with Valerien Ismael, whom he played under at Oakwell in 2020/21.

Millwall - whom Styles played for on loan during the 2022/23 campaign - remain interested in the Hungarian international, too.

With the Watford link in mind, though, we asked three of our FLW writers for their thoughts on the 23-year-old potentially heading to Vicarage Road.

Declan Harte

Valerien Ismael knows Styles well from their time together at Barnsley and a reunion could be a smart move for both Watford and the player.

Styles was a key figure as the Tykes earned a play-off place, contributing four goals and three assists from 42 appearances in the league when Barnsley finished fourth in the table.

Styles has improved since then, also performing quite well for Millwall this season when fit.

This would be a good addition to the Hornets’ squad and would aid their ambition to fight for Premier League promotion next season.

Ben Wignall

As far as I see it, Styles is the ideal fit for Watford this summer if Valerien Ismael is going to utilise a 3-4-3 formation as expected.

He knows all about the Hungary international when they worked together at Barnsley, where Styles was a key part of his setup and a major reason as to why they finished in the Championship play-offs.

It's perhaps a surprise that Styles didn't secure a permanent move away from Barnsley last summer, but his season at Millwall may have driven his value down as he spent half of it on the sidelines.

With Hassane Kamara gone now from Watford though, there is a need to add a new left wing-back and Styles fits the bill completely and he should be available for a sensible price - it's a no-brainer as far as Watford and Ismael should be concerned.

Simmey Hannifin-Donaldson

With the style of football Valerien Ismael likes to play, with high pressing and high intensity, it is important Watford back him in the transfer market this summer.

For me, then, Styles' previous experience working under Ismael is the key to this one.

The Hornets boss will know exactly what he is gettting in the 23-year-old and will surely have given the green-light to any potential deal.

As such, I think this is a great signing for Watford - not just because Styles is a player that should fit in well with Ismael's style, but because it shows there is alignment between the club's recruitment and the head coaches philosophy, which has not always been the case at Vicarage Road.