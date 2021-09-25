Valerien Ismael expresses delight at West Brom players for one specific reason

Valerien Ismael was full of praise for his West Brom players in their 2-1 win over QPR on Friday night.

Having drawn their last three games, the Baggies welcomed a QPR side who were also faltering having not won in their previous three games.

Ismael demanded more from his players in the final third in the lead-up to this game, and he wouldn’t have been happy with their start. QPR forward Andre Gray put the visitors ahead within the first minute.

With West Brom going into half-time 1-0 down, Ismael changed things slightly in the second half. He told Express & Star: “We changed a lot of things. We got more possession and more passes. We wanted to keep the ball in the game.

“It was something new but it’s all about patience, we took that decision and we deserved to win – we had 18 shots on goal, and eight were on target. We scored twice and this is what we have missed.

“And the second goal was exactly us, the intensity to win the ball, the press and then as quick as possible to finish.” The win leaves West Brom top of the table and still undefeated in the league. The Verdict Although West Brom hadn’t won in their previous three going into their game with QPR, they were still creating an abundance of chances. In those games, there were times where the side was perhaps too direct, and with an abundance of technically gifted players like Grady Diangana, Alex Mowatt, Callum Robinson, and Karlan Grant, there’s an opportunity to mix their game up. By doing that, and keeping their intensity that recovers possession for West Brom, it will be harder for opposition teams to adjust and will certainly keep them guessing.