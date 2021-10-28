Valerien Ismael drops West Brom transfer hint

West Bromwich Albion boss Valerien Ismael has seemingly dropped a transfer hint to the Express & Star as he looks ahead to the January window.

The Baggies are currently sitting in and around the race for automatic promotion at present and have enjoyed a largely positive start to the campaign under the stewardship of their new manager.

Ismael brought in a total of six new faces during the summer through the use of free transfers and loans but could well be keen to strengthen further at the turn of the new year.

Speaking recently, the Baggies boss has now seemingly hinted that the club could use the window to their advantage:

“We know what we need to improve. We are not where we want to be 100 per cent.

“But the transfer window will come in January. We have plenty of time and plenty of solutions to utilise to get to where we want to be.”



It is as yet unclear as to what areas of the team Ismael would be looking to add too, however it would be fair to assume that West Brom will look to bring one or two in.

Meanwhile the Baggies are currently preparing for their Sky Bet Championship game against their fellow promotion rivals Fulham, with the game due to take place just after lunchtime on Saturday.

The Verdict

Ismael could potentially look to add another option in defence moving forwards, particularly after Dara O’Shea was ruled out for a long period of time.

Whilst there are also several other areas that could be added too as Albion begin to plan ahead with the new year in mind.

They must also be wary of the chance of potentially losing some of their existing squad, with the priority sure to be keeping this group together.

For now though they must focus on doing the best they can with the players they have, starting with Saturday’s massive game against Fulham.