Valerien Ismael drops transfer hint over 25-year-old’s West Brom future

West Bromwich Albion boss Valerien Ismael has hinted that goalkeeper Alex Palmer could potentially go back out on loan despite Sam Johnstone’s suspension, speaking to the Express and Star.

The 25-year-old found himself on the bench during last Saturday’s FA Cup tie against Brighton and Hove Albion, acting as David Button’s understudy in the absence of England international Johnstone who was sent off for an altercation in the Baggies’ last league match against Cardiff City.

With the nature of his sending off, he was handed a three-match suspension and will also miss Albion’s fixtures against Queens Park Rangers and Peterborough United, with Button likely to fill in whilst the 28-year-old serves his punishment.

However, there are also concerns regarding Johnstone’s long-term future, with the first-choice shot-stopper not guaranteed to be at The Hawthorns beyond this month after being the subject of widespread interest from the top tier in recent months.

And with the talented Josh Griffiths taking a step up and plying his trade with Lincoln City on loan this term, following a successful 2020/21 campaign with Cheltenham Town, this would leave Button and Palmer as Albion’s two main options in the goalkeeping department if the England international was to depart the West Midlands during this winter window.

At this stage, a transfer doesn’t seem to be imminent but one man that could be on the move this month is 25-year-old Palmer, whose only senior appearance for the Baggies this term came in the 6-0 defeat against Arsenal in the Carabao Cup.

Asked whether a loan switch was a possibility for the shot-stopper this month, manager Ismael said: “There are lots of scenarios – it’s one possibility to keep Alex because now he will be on the bench.

“And you never know after that but now it’s clear that if all the keepers are in we have to assess the situation and what makes more sense for us.

“Because we have very good keepers for the short term and especially for the long-term.

“I think West Bromwich in the keeper position is very young and have big hopes.”

The Verdict:

Things do look bleak for Palmer despite his recent inclusion – because he is unlikely to beat the likes of Button and Johnstone for the number one jersey at this moment in time considering the duo’s experience.

Not only would a loan departure help him, but a permanent move may be the best option for him at this stage of his career if he wants to re-establish himself as a first-choice shot-stopper, something he probably won’t be able to do at The Hawthorns even if Johnstone leaves.

This is due to Griffiths’ talent – and the 20-year-old seems to be the England international’s natural successor given the speed of his development as a keeper who looks destined to have a successful career at Albion.

The experienced Button also seems to be the perfect understudy for at least the next two or three years, so it may benefit Palmer to push for a longer-term move away, even if he has to take a step down to League One.

And this would only help West Brom who will be looking to minimise their wage bill whilst trying to fight for a spot back in the top tier. A transfer may also provide a pathway to the club’s other young goalkeepers.