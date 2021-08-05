Valerien Ismael drops tactical hint as West Brom prepare for Bournemouth opener

Valerien Ismael has lifted the lid on his plan to guide West Bromwich Albion to promotion this term.

The Frenchman enjoyed a wonderful first season in English football after taking charge of Barnsley where he led the club to a surprise spot in the Championship play-offs.

Since then Ismael has left Oakwell and moved to the Hawthorns where expectations will be significantly higher as they target an immediate return to the Premier League after suffering relegation last term.

Ismael’s tactical approach is a notable aspect of his early success in the EFL and, speaking to The Telegraph, the new West Brom boss has given an insight into how his team will function.

Speaking to The Telegraph, Ismael said: “We play 3-4-3 and all the players – the three centre-halves, wing-backs, the No. 6 and front-three – need to hit numbers to make sure we have that intensity.

“The numbers will be total distance, high-speed and sprinting. After that you have another measure which is the player load.

“When I choose a player he must not drop below the average line. If they do, the question is are they injured or unfit, or do we need another one.

“This is my way to success and the good thing with the data is that you don’t need finance, or an agent telling you things, it’s about finding the right player for the position.”

The verdict

I’ll be really interested to see how Valerien Ismael gets on with West Brom.

The Frenchman was a breath of fresh air in the Championship last term with Barnsley’s supreme fitness levels and work-rate making them a handful for any side in the league.

With the quality that the Baggies have at their disposal, I’m expecting big things.

Promotion is the only objective for the club this term and so it’s essential that Ismael pulls it off, otherwise he’ll find himself under pressure.