Valerien Ismael delivers strong response to Matheus Pereira after West Brom transfer claims

West Brom boss Valerien Ismael insists that no player is bigger than club after Matheus Pereira hit out at comments made by the Frenchman.

The attacking midfielder hasn’t featured for Albion in pre-season due to rumours surrounding his future, with Ismael stating that the player was ‘not committed’ to the club, which is why he hasn’t been involved.

That angered the Brazilian, who delivered a lengthy response on Twitter that outlined his appreciation for the club, although he still stressed he wanted to leave, claiming he had received an offer that would ‘change my life’ earlier in the window.

Ismael was unfazed by that though, telling the Express & Star that the club comes before everyone as he looks ahead to the Championship opener at Bournemouth on Friday.

“He has made a stand – that is clear. The only thing I can say is that no player is bigger than the club, or West Brom. And the player needs to understand this. The club is always bigger and what counts is we have a lot of players with the desire to play and have a big season.”

Pereira has been linked with moves to Al Hilal and West Ham in recent weeks.

The verdict

This is clever from Ismael as he has made his point without getting dragged into a public argument with Pereira that wouldn’t have looked good for either of them.

His message is clear, it’s all about the team and doing well for West Brom, so the fans will love that he is putting the side above all else.

However, this can’t afford to drag out for too long and they need to find a move for Pereira, and preferably his future will be resolved quickly, as it would give Ismael some funds in the market.

