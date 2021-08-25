Valerien Ismael confirms double West Brom blow ahead of Arsenal clash

West Brom boss Valerien Ismael has revealed that David Button and Callum Robinson were not involved against Arsenal in the Carabao Cup tonight after testing positive for Covid.

The gaffer has confirmed David Button and Callum Robinson miss out on tonight’s game having contracted COVID-19. Both players will complete a period of self-isolation at home. pic.twitter.com/iyL258DnR6 — West Bromwich Albion (@WBA) August 25, 2021

The French boss decided to change the entire XI for the clash against the Gunners, with many youngsters and those on the fringes given a chance to impress.

Therefore, it was a surprise to see Button wasn’t in the squad, with the 32-year-old having been backup to Sam Johnstone in recent league games. However, speaking to the club’s media, Ismael revealed why the experienced keeper, and Robinson, were missing out.

The Ireland international was unlikely to have even made the bench tonight anyway, but the update means that he is sure to miss the weekend trip to Peterborough as he continues to self isolate.

Pleasingly for Albion, that should be the only game he misses as an international break follows, meaning the duo should be ready to return for the game against Millwall at The Hawthorns on September 11.

The Baggies did strengthen their attack today with the arrival of Jordan Hugill from Norwich.

The verdict

Firstly, your thoughts are with the players who are hopefully as well as can be, and it’s a blow for both that they won’t be in and around their teammates whilst they isolate.

From Button’s perspective, he will be gutted to be missing a big game against Arsenal, which he surely would’ve played, and Robinson won’t be able to continue his good form this weekend.

But, these things happen nowadays and Ismael still has a strong squad to pick from, with Hugill now surely pushing for a start this weekend.

