Valerien Ismael challenges West Brom player

West Bromwich Albion boss Valerien Ismael has told the Express & Star that he wants to see more from Jordan Hugill moving forwards.

The Norwich City loanee scored his first goal for the club at the weekend as the Baggies saw off the challenge of Bristol City with the minimum of fuss at the Hawthorns.

Hugill opened the scoring for his side but also went on to miss three other opportunities in a game in which he should’ve probably added further to his tally.

Now Ismael has challenged the striker to showcase his scoring form on a more regular basis after getting off the mark for the campaign:

“We have been working in training on ways for him to score, after training he stays late with James Morrison.

“Now he has got his reward but it needs to stay this way because he is a very important player for us.”

Hugill is on loan with the Midlands side until the summer of next year and will be hoping that his form will not only impress the Baggies but also Norwich City.

If he hits the back of the net on a consistent basis, there is a chance that Albion could look to make the deal permanent in the long run.

The Verdict

Hugill is now off the mark for the season and the challenge now will be to keep up this run and look to become a regular starter.

Ismael has high demands of his forward players due to his side’s high pressing style and it is clear that the frontman has taken some time to adapt to playing under him.

As a result he has come off the bench more than he has started games, which suggests that he still has some work to do.

He does however add something different to their other strikers, which means he gives them a plan B when their primary tactics don’t pay off, thus making him an important member of the squad.