Blackburn boss Valerien Ismael has revealed that Augustus Kargbo is going to miss around six weeks of action due to the injury that forced him off in the defeat at Derby County on Saturday.

Rovers fell to a 2-1 loss against former manager John Eustace, with the result leaving the side three points away from the play-off places as they sit in eighth position.

Championship Table (as of 11/3/25) Team P GD Pts 5 Coventry City 36 6 56 6 West Brom 36 14 55 7 Bristol City 36 7 53 8 Blackburn Rovers 36 4 52

It came at a further cost too, with Kargbo lasting just 16 minutes before he was replaced after suffering from a hamstring problem.

Valerien Ismael confirms Augustus Kargbo injury blow

And, speaking to the club’s media, Ismael gave more information on the injury, with the January recruit now set to miss a chunk of the rest of the campaign.

He said: “Yeah, really bad news with AK. Yesterday, he had his scan, he will be out for at least six weeks. It’s another deep disappointment for us to lose another important player after losing Andi and Ryan.”

The 25-year-old has only made six appearances for Blackburn in the Championship since his arrival from Cesena.

Even though he is yet to find the back of the net, Kargbo has impressed with his pace and dribbling ability, which has given the side a different threat in the final third, but they will now have to do without the Sierra Leone international.

Blackburn’s squad will be tested as they chase play-off place

As Ismael references, this isn’t the only injury issue Blackburn have with their attacking players, as they are also without Ryan Hedges and Andi Weimann.

Obviously, that’s not what you want at this stage of the season, particularly with so much on the line for Rovers. They are firmly in the hunt for a top-six finish, and whilst it seemed unlikely before a ball was kicked this season, promotion is now a possibility.

However, the games will come thick and fast, especially next month, and Ismael will want everyone available during that crucial period.

But, injuries happen, and it’s now down to others who step in to take the chance they have been given, and to show why they deserve to be in the XI moving forward.

So, all the focus for the manager will be on getting results with the players available. Blackburn are back in action on Wednesday night when they travel to take on Stoke City at the Bet365 Stadium, with the hosts battling to stay in the Championship.