Valerien Ismael addresses talk about his future after latest West Brom defeat

West Brom boss Valerien Ismael acknowledged that he is under pressure after his side lost to Millwall yesterday, although he is determined to turn things around.

The defeat in the capital means Albion have won just one of their last seven league games, which has seen them fall to fifth in the table and they have a battle to remain in the play-off places.

That poor run, combined with complaints about the style of play, means the support have started to turn on the Frenchman, with more calls for the boss to go heard from the away end at The Den on Saturday.

And, speaking to the Express & Star, Ismael didn’t hide from the fact that things aren’t good enough right now but he insisted he will keep working to ensure things improve.

“It’s normal, not only for me but for every manager in the world, if you don’t win games you are in trouble. This is the rule and if you’re not able to accept that as a manager then you are wrong for the job.

“I take my responsibility and my responsibility is to prepare for the next game. It’s a tough situation but you have to go through it. This is the other side of football. It’s all about results. Winning games.”

The verdict

This is a fair response from Ismael because he’s fronting up and he isn’t pretending that things are good enough for Albion right now.

Clearly, they haven’t been good enough and the away form in particular is a major worry as they aren’t scoring goals, which shouldn’t be happening with the attacking talent he has.

So, you can understand the fans anger and the situation is pretty toxic right now with the Baggies. All Ismael can do is focus on the next game and he needs a major improvement from his team as this speculation won’t go away until they get back on track.

