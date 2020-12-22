Valerian Ismael reveals how Barnsley will react to transfer offers for club’s top stars in January

Barnsley have made a positive start to this year’s league campaign in the Championship under the management of Valérien Ismaël.

The Tykes are currently sat 13th in the second-tier standings, and will be eager to put together a positive run of results heading towards the New Year.

But it could be an interesting January transfer window ahead for the Yorkshire-based club, as they look to make additions to their squad, as well as keeping hold of some of their key players for the remainder of the 2020/21 season.

Speaking in a recent interview (quotes sourced from the Yorkshire Post), Ismaël spoke out on his plans ahead of the January transfer window.

“This is our purpose and focus as we do not have time to prepare something and when the January window comes, we have to keep going.

“We need players on the first day that they are ready, so they are fit, fresh and motivated to come to us and willing to come to us and play this way of football.”

Ismael stated that he is keen to keep hold of his players heading into the January transfer window, which will be pleasing to hear for the club’s supporters.

“For sure it is normal when we perform like this (in good form), that the interest is growing. But our ambition and purpose is not to sell the players in January.

“We want to keep the players and improve the squad. We know we have to do this and need all the power we can have to improve the squad, do better and have more possibilities.”

Barnsley are set to return to action on Boxing Day, when they take on Huddersfield Town, in a match they’ll fancy their chances of picking up three points from.

The Verdict:

It’ll be pleasing to hear that he’s determined to keep hold of his key players.

We’ve seen the likes of Cauley Woodrow attracting interest from other clubs in previous transfer windows, and I wouldn’t be surprised if he was wanted by other clubs heading into the New Year.

Barnsley have started this year’s campaign brightly, and it’s important that they keep hold of their key players, otherwise they could slide down the Championship table relatively quickly.

That should be the priority first, and then they can focus on adding a couple of players to their squad towards the end of the January transfer window.