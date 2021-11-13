Valerian Ismael keeps door open for forgotten West Brom man ahead of January transfer decision

West Brom manager Valerien Ismael has suggested that there is still a chance that Kenneth Zohore will be able to earn a place back in the fold at the Hawthorns ahead of decision over his future in January.

Zohore has never been able to live up to the potential £8 million price tag that the Baggies paid to secure his services from Cardiff City in the summer of 2019.

It is believed by the Express and Star that West Brom did make an attempt to offload the forward during the summer transfer window after he had returned to the Hawthorns following a loan spell with Millwall last season. During that spell at The Den he managed to score twice in 17 Championship appearances.

However, Ismael’s arrival in the summer caused Zohore to have a chance to earn his place in the fold for the Baggies and he managed to make two appearances off the bench in the opening weeks of the campaign against Bournemouth and Luton Town.

The forward though has not been seen for the Baggies in the Championship since that Luton appearance. There will therefore be a decision to make for West Brom in the winter window over whether to allow him to leave the club or not.

Speaking to the Express and Star, Ismael has now suggested that if West Brom suffer any more injuries then Zohore could yet get the chance to come into the side and show what he can do.

He said: “At the minute it’s early – you never know what can happen.

“You see with Kean Bryan, that situation. After every game the situation can change.

“For Ken, it’s about patience, work, he wants to play every time with the under-23s which is a good sign. He wants to stay in the rhythm. He trains well. He is our player so everyone needs to be involved, stay focused and involved and you never know.”

The verdict

It would be a major surprise to see Zohore come back into the side any time soon for West Brom, and at some point the Baggies are going to need to get him off their wage bill in the near future. Therefore, you could see them at least attempting to move on the forward during the January window.

Ismael is handling this situation well and he has to keep him motivated and believing that he is still considered a part of the squad at West Brom. That is because there might come a time when they rely on him to come back into the side if they suffer any injury issues upfront.

Zohore obviously is showing a good attitude in and around the training ground. That is something that he deserves credit for because it could have been easy for him to have his head affected by the lack of game time, so if the Baggies do keep hold of him in the winter window they know that he will remain professional.