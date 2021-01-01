Valerian Ismael issues timely update on Alex Mowatt’s future with Barnsley

Barnsley remain hopeful that they can agree a new contract with club captain Alex Mowatt according to Valerian Ismael (as reported by BBC Sheffield’s Andy Giddings).

#barnsleyfc VI remains hopeful they'll be able to agree a new deal with Alex Mowatt. — Andy Giddings (@Gids1980) January 1, 2021

Mowatt has been with the club since 2017, after arriving at Oakwell from Yorkshire rivals Leeds United. The 25-year-old has gone on to make 135 appearances in total for Barnsley, and has been a key member of their squad.

The midfielder has made 25 appearances in this year’s campaign, and has chipped in with four goals and two assists in all competitions.

Barnsley have made a strong start to the 2020/21 season as well, with the club currently sat eighth in the Championship table, and they could be in contention to make a surprise challenge for a top-six finish this term.

Mowatt is out-of-contract in the summer of 2021 though, which will have the club’s supporters nervously waiting to see whether an agreement can be reached in the near future.

With the January transfer window now open, it could be an interesting few weeks ahead with Mowatt’s future, with the Oakwell faithful being eager to see their captain commit his future to the club at the earliest of opportunities.

Barnsley are set to return to action on Saturday, when they take on league-leaders Norwich City, in what is certain to be a tough test for Ismael’s side at Carrow Road.

Can you score full marks in the ultimate Barnsley quiz?

1 of 24 1. True or False, Barnsley's have worn red ever since the club's formation? True False

The Verdict:

This will be pleasing to hear for the Barnsley supporters.

Mowatt has been a key player for them in recent seasons, and you would imagine that his impressive run of performances this term won’t have gone unnoticed.

With his contract with Barnsley expiring in the summer though, I do fear that he’ll leave the club. You have to imagine that he would have signed a new deal by now if he wanted to stick around.

It’ll be interesting to see whether the club are tempted to cash-in on him as well in the January transfer window, as they won’t want to lose him for nothing in the summer.