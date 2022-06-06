Valencia, Real Betis and Bournemouth join Leeds and Everton transfer chase for Blackburn Rovers man

A handful of clubs – both in England and abroad – have joined the race for Blackburn Rovers talisman Ben Brereton Diaz, according to The Sun.

Newly-promoted Bournemouth, who finished second in the Championship behind Fulham in 2021-22, as well as La Liga outfits Valencia and Real Betis, have been credited with interest for the Chile international.

They join the likes of Leeds United, Everton and Sevilla – teams who have been reportedly keen on the forward for some time – in the hunt for the 23-year-old.

Brereton exploded into life for Rovers this past season after a relatively quiet first three years at Ewood Park, netting 22 times in the Championship – the majority of those coming in the first half of the campaign.

It has led to a plethora of interest in the prolific scorer, who has just one year remaining on his contract at Rovers after the club triggered his one-year extension last month.

The Sun report that Rovers are looking for a fee of around £13 million for Brereton, who since his surprise debut for Chile last summer has amassed 13 caps for his adopted country, scoring four times.

The Verdict

Even though his form somewhat tailed off in the second half of the 2021-22 season, Brereton showed more-than enough in the previous months that he knows where the back of the net is.

It took a while for the penny to drop, but the departure of Adam Armstrong helped Brereton out, and he’s set to be another player that the Lancashire outfit make big profit on.

Now it’s just a case of which team he heads for – whilst a lot seem to be interested, no-one has yet made their move for the Stoke-born Chilean.

It’s still early days though considering the transfer window in England doesn’t officially open until later this week, so there may have to be patience when it comes to any moves for the striker.