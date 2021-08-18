Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Sky Bet Championship

‘Val really doesn’t mess about’ – These West Brom fans react as team news revealed for Sheffield United clash

Published

1 min ago

on

West Brom boss Valerien Ismael has named an unchanged side as his side host Sheffield United this evening.

The Baggies were 3-2 winners over Luton Town last time out, although the narrow scoreline doesn’t tell the whole story as Albion were far superior for the visitors for large parts.

Therefore, the new boss has decided to keep faith with the same XI. That means Matt Clarke continues at left centre-back after an impressive debut against the Hatters, whilst Matt Phillips has to settle for a place on the bench.

Summer signing Adam Reach is a sub again and the former Sheffield Wednesday man will hope to feature at some point against the Blades. Interestingly though, there is no place in the squad for Kenneth Zohore, who could be on the move before the deadline shuts.

As you would expect, the fact that Ismael has kept faith with the team that played well on the weekend has gone down very well with the support who are confident going into tonight’s fixture.

Here we look at some of the reaction to the team news from Twitter…


