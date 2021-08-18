‘Val really doesn’t mess about’ – These West Brom fans react as team news revealed for Sheffield United clash

West Brom boss Valerien Ismael has named an unchanged side as his side host Sheffield United this evening.

📋 We’re unchanged for tonight’s @SkyBetChamp clash against Sheffield United. COYB! 🔵⚪️ Intouch Games Ltd | #WBA — West Bromwich Albion (@WBA) August 18, 2021

The Baggies were 3-2 winners over Luton Town last time out, although the narrow scoreline doesn’t tell the whole story as Albion were far superior for the visitors for large parts.

Therefore, the new boss has decided to keep faith with the same XI. That means Matt Clarke continues at left centre-back after an impressive debut against the Hatters, whilst Matt Phillips has to settle for a place on the bench.

Summer signing Adam Reach is a sub again and the former Sheffield Wednesday man will hope to feature at some point against the Blades. Interestingly though, there is no place in the squad for Kenneth Zohore, who could be on the move before the deadline shuts.

As you would expect, the fact that Ismael has kept faith with the team that played well on the weekend has gone down very well with the support who are confident going into tonight’s fixture.

Here we look at some of the reaction to the team news from Twitter…

No Zohore on the bench he doesn’t deserve to wear an wba shirt again after that performance — Robert Smart (@robsmart99) August 18, 2021

Zohore dropped tears in my eyes — Liam ❼ (@wbaIiam) August 18, 2021

Val really doesnt mess about one shocking performance and Hes thrown Zohore out So quick — HX18🐐 (@__Hashar9) August 18, 2021

No Zohore on the bench. Brilliant — Owen (@owen_wba23) August 18, 2021

Same start and energy as Luton please lads! 🔵⚪🔵 #COYB #WBA — Samson (@ItsSamson2) August 18, 2021

Love ittttttt — pablito🧃 (@dinky_deccers) August 18, 2021

No Zohore, huge W ! — Jordan (@GrayyJordan) August 18, 2021