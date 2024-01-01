Highlights Hladky's good performances at Ipswich are attracting interest from other clubs, but his focus is on helping Ipswich secure promotion.

Vaclav Hladky has responded to speculation over his Ipswich Town future.

The goalkeeper has been linked with a move away from the Tractor Boys this January.

The 33-year-old is out of contract at the end of this season, meaning this month could be the club’s last chance to cash in on the player before he walks away as a free agent in the summer.

Scottish giants Celtic are reportedly interested in signing the shot-stopper, and can even open talks with the player this month over a possible summer deal.

Hladky has been the first-choice between the sticks in Kieran McKenna’s side so far this campaign, as the club aims to secure a place in the Premier League.

Hladky responds to uncertainty over his Ipswich future

Hladky has claimed that it is nice to see that his good performances are being recognised by this speculation.

However, the Czech international has insisted that his focus is on helping Ipswich in their fight for promotion to the top flight.

“If you are in a good position and playing well in the Championship and obviously the team is doing well as well, that’s something which makes other clubs interested,” said Hladky, via the East Anglian Daily Times.

“I think everybody in this squad can go and play anywhere else.

“It’s nice, it’s good to hear it and listen, I’m just going to carry on and I want to push more.

“I believe there is a lot more to deliver and it’s great to be in that position.

“My focus is just on Stoke – that’s all that I can say now.

"Obviously it’s great to be in this position and I want to just deliver everything that I’m capable of every game.

“The next one is Stoke and I don’t want to think too much ahead. I’m always focused on the next one, that’s for sure – and that’s what we do every week.”

Hlady’s agent has claimed that their priority is agreeing a contract extension with the Suffolk side, so there is a possibility that he remains at Portman Road beyond the current campaign.

Ipswich Town league position

Ipswich are currently second in the Championship table, three points clear of third place Southampton.

McKenna’s side are aiming to earn back-to-back top two finishes, which would see them go from League One to the Premier League in just two years.

However, a failure to win any of their last four games in 2023 has seen the likes of the Saints gain ground in the race for automatic promotion.

Hladky’s importance to Ipswich

Hladky has stepped up as first-choice goalkeeper at Ipswich quite well after he replaced an injured Christian Walton between the sticks.

The 33-year-old has been as important as anyone in the team during their push for a top two spot.

It would be a surprise if the Championship side didn’t look to renew his contract given the circumstances.

A move to Celtic would be a good opportunity, but Ipswich’s hopes of Premier League football also makes them a very attractive proposition too, which shows how far they’ve come in the last 12 months.