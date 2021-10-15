Vaclav Hladky offers explanation for Ipswich Town’s slow start to the season

Summer signing goalkeeper Vaclav Hladky believes that Ipswich Town are up to speed and ready to climb the League One table.

It has been a long time coming with the excruciating weight of expectation hanging over Paul Cook and his group players but the Tractor Boys do appear to have turned a corner in recent weeks. The Czech Republic has kept two clean sheets and conceded just four goals in the club’s last five and was in good spirits when he spoke to Twtd.co.uk.

Hladky said: “Ipswich are a bigger club and it is a new experience, so of course I needed time to settle. There were 20 new players in the squad and we all had to get to know each other.

“That takes time and I think that’s why the first few results weren’t great, while individual performances were also affected. We have shown what we are capable of in recent games and I think we will get even better as the season progresses.”

Town will be looking to extend their winning run to three games at newly promoted Cambridge United on Saturday with Macauley Bonne joint top of the scoring charts.

Particularly at the back, Ipswich struggled at the start of the season but the bond between Hladky and his backline is growing week by week now.

The Verdict

Hladky was excellent for Salford City last season and completely earned his step up to the third tier this season. The pressure from the stands will not relent until the Tractor Boys are firmly in and around the play-off places, such was the optimism that 19 summer signings created.

George Edmundson and Cameron Burgess are establishing a relationship at the heart of defence that is receiving much greater protection since the introduction of Sam Morsy. With Town so potent at the top end of the pitch they will be a force to be reckoned with if they can find some consistency.