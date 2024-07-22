Highlights Vaclav Hladky chose Burnley due to their historical significance and fanbase, with hopes of helping them reach the Premier League.

Burnley's latest signing, Vaclav Hladky, has said that Turf Moor was always his preferred destination, once he found out that the club were interested in him.

When trying to build a promotion-winning team, a good way to start is to add players who have done just that in recent times. The last Burnley squad to be promoted was an exception to that rule, but they had a sparkling coach and so much quality in their ranks that it really didn't matter that most of that team had never been there and done it before.

Now, the team is different, the manager is different, but the goal remains the same: get back to the Premier League in the quickest time possible.

Scott Parker is the man that's been given the task of making that happen, and one of his first moves as the boss of the Clarets has been to sign the former Ipswich Town goalkeeper.

Hladky was the mainstay between the sticks for Kieran McKenna's side last season, but he was released by the Tractor Boys when his contract expired at the end of June.

Burnley were there to snap him up, and the Czech keeper seems all too happy to have landed where he has.

Vaclav Hladky's joy over Burnley move

The 33-year-old has revealed that he wanted to join his new club as soon as he heard about their interest in him, despite reports from his homeland which claimed he rejected them in order to join Czechia side Jablonec. Hladky has also laid out some goals for the upcoming campaign.

Speaking on Clarets+, he said: "I had heard a lot about Burnley as a football club, and it’s a great opportunity. It’s a big club with a great history and an unbelievable fanbase.

"Straight away, I knew that if Burnley were interested then I want to be there. I want to be there for Burnley Football Club and I want to do my very best to get Burnley promoted to the Premier League."

There's no guarantee that he will have the number one spot in Parker's side. Despite Ipswich and Burnley's essential keeper swap, with former Claret Aro Muric heading to East Anglia in a deal that was reported to be worth £15 million, Hladky will still need to beat out England under-21 James Trafford to get the number one spot.

Trafford's form from last season, and the interest that he has received from the likes of Newcastle United, although it appears to have died down a bit, may make the Czech glovesman's chances better, but the 21-year-old still has plenty of capability, as he showed during his loan spells before they signed him last summer.

James Trafford's 23/24 Premier League stats Apps 28 Clean sheets 2 Goals conceded per game 2.2 Saves per game 3.8 (63%) Goals prevented -7.47 Stats taken from Sofascore

"I just want to be on the pitch," added Hladky. "I just want to help Burnley Football Club to be the best team in the Championship this season.

"I think we all have the same target. Last season [with Ipswich] was brilliant, there’s no doubt about it. But there are new goals and new targets, so I’m ready to help Burnley to get to where we want to be."

Burnley now have two great goalkeeping options

Turf Moor is really yet to see the best from its young shot-stopper. When on loan at Bolton Wanderers, Trafford was one of the biggest reasons why they made it to the play-offs, pulling off some miraculous saves and showing his calmness when on the ball.

The games that he's played for his country also show that he has the ability to be an elite goalkeeper in the future.

If Parker doesn't like him too much, then he has the experienced hands of his latest signing to fall back on.

They are also reported to be interested in AFC Bournemouth goalkeeper Mark Travers, who previously worked with the new Burnley boss, if they get rid of Trafford this summer, according to Alan Nixon.

As is the case with any goalkeeping scenario, they have to make a decision on who their number one is. But having two options of that calibre should push each of them to greater heights, and they should always have a good keeper, no matter what happens.