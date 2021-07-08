Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Birmingham City

‘Utterly useless’, ‘Statement of intent’ – These Birmingham City fans react as Manchester United man expected to sign

Published

5 mins ago

on

Birmingham City are expected to complete the signing of Tahith Chong on a season-long loan from Manchester United.

The winger is highly-rated at Old Trafford but he has had to secure temporary moves away to get game time, with the Netherlands U21 international featuring for Werder Bremen and Club Brugge in the previous campaign.

Now, it appears the 21-year-old will get his first test in the Championship, as the Telegraph have claimed that Chong is poised to link up with Birmingham, with the deal at an advanced stage.

Whilst Blues supporters won’t have seen much of the youngster, as he has played just 16 times for the Red Devils, he will arrive with a good reputation and he provides Lee Bowyer with another attacking option down the flanks.

So, generally, there was a positive reaction to this potential signing, with Blues fans looking forward to what Chong can add to the team moving forward…


