‘Utterly useless’, ‘Statement of intent’ – These Birmingham City fans react as Manchester United man expected to sign

Birmingham City are expected to complete the signing of Tahith Chong on a season-long loan from Manchester United.

#MUFC close to agreeing deal for Tahith Chong to join Birmingham on loan #BCFC https://t.co/xMqVj9SJWs — Mike McGrath (@mcgrathmike) July 8, 2021

The winger is highly-rated at Old Trafford but he has had to secure temporary moves away to get game time, with the Netherlands U21 international featuring for Werder Bremen and Club Brugge in the previous campaign.

Now, it appears the 21-year-old will get his first test in the Championship, as the Telegraph have claimed that Chong is poised to link up with Birmingham, with the deal at an advanced stage.

Whilst Blues supporters won’t have seen much of the youngster, as he has played just 16 times for the Red Devils, he will arrive with a good reputation and he provides Lee Bowyer with another attacking option down the flanks.

So, generally, there was a positive reaction to this potential signing, with Blues fans looking forward to what Chong can add to the team moving forward…

With Chong arriving we have good wide options with Bela, Sanchez and Graham….. I just hope this doesn’t mean Sanchez or Bela are leaving #bcfc — Blues (@bluenose921) July 8, 2021

Chong to blues I like it 👀#bcfc — scott smith (@smithytilidie) July 8, 2021

Having grown up on Premier league top team loans I'm excited by the Chong link. #bcfc — JW (@joewatson24) July 8, 2021

If blues sign Tahith Chong 👀 we might just do better than 20th #bcfc — Tales (-_•) (@ItsTaless) July 8, 2021

Tahith Chong. Will no doubt have had interest from across the Championship. Real statement of intent that. #bcfc — Connor 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@cdbcfc_) July 8, 2021

I ain’t getting excited about Chong, he’s looked utter useless whenever I’ve seen him play. Hope he proves me wrong though #bcfc — Josh Clarke (@JDClarke_) July 8, 2021

Got a mate who's a UTD fan. Said there's no way he's going to the championship as he's too good. That got me excited. — JW (@joewatson24) July 8, 2021