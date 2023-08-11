The Athletic's Leeds United reporter Phil Hay has described the Max Aarons transfer saga as 'very, very rare' with the Norwich City right-back turning down a move to Elland Road at the last-minute - claiming that figures at Leeds have found the situation 'stunning'.

The 23-year-old, who has already racked up 213 appearances for the Canaries, is the latest transfer saga in a sensational window that continues to throw up drama. Having ditched a move to Leeds United at the last minute, the full-back has moved to Premier League Bournemouth - and Hay has detailed the feeling in the Leeds camp behind the scenes.

What did Phil Hay say about Max Aarons?

Speaking to The Athletic's 'The Square Ball' podcast, Hay couldn't quite believe the situation.

He said: “I don’t think Leeds have looked overly solid on the right-hand side of defence. There isn’t enough.

“Had Max Aarons got over the line had he not backed out and gone to Bournemouth, that would’ve I think answered that position. He is a really good Championship player, it would’ve been a really good signing.

“I think Leeds thought they had that signing in the can, barring formalities, and to put it mildly, I think they were utterly stunned yet what happened yesterday.

“Had Aarons come in, you’re looking at him as first-choice. There have been very few situations I have seen before, and it’s very, very rare, to find a deal get to that stage and for it to fall apart.”

What happened with Max Aarons's move to Leeds?

According to reports, Leeds had agreed a deal with Norwich to sign the England U21 international on a permanent basis in a bid to bolster their right-back ranks.

With Rasmus Kristensen departing for Roma on loan, it has only left Luke Ayling and Cody Drameh as full-back options at Elland Road, and the latter has been linked with a move away over the coming weeks with Luton and Burnley interested in a move for the 21-year-old.

Aarons would have brought vast experience at such a young age after being bedded into the Norwich first-team at the age of just 18, winning two titles and flourishing under Daniel Farke at Carrow Road.

Leeds United boss Daniel Farke.

But Bournemouth stole in late on Wednesday evening with a bid that has been reported at £7million rising to £12m in add-ons, resulting in the right-back moving down to the south coast to undergo a medical and finalise a move - the same stage he was at with the Yorkshire club as a move looked all but done. It has been reported that Bournemouth called off their pursuit of Atalanta full-back Joakim Maehle in a bid to scupper the Aarons deal at the final hurdle.

What has Max Aarons said about the situation?

Posting on his Twitter account, Aarons said sorry to Daniel Farke - the man who brought him up at Norwich - for letting him down at the final hurdle.

"I want to say the biggest thank you to Daniel Farke, the man who gave me my debut and believed in me.

“The last few days have been a whirlwind and I’m a massively grateful for everything he has done for me and wish him the biggest success moving forward.”