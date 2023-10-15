Highlights Derby County are aiming to return to the Championship by the end of the 2023-24 season, but their results have been inconsistent so far.

Despite being unbeaten in five League One matches, three of those have been draws, leading to frustration among fans.

Ex-England international Carlton Palmer believes that manager Paul Warne deserves more time and patience to achieve his goals, citing his successful record at Rotherham as evidence of his capabilities.

Derby County are in their second season both in League One and under the ownership of lifelong fan and local businessman David Clowes, and there are ambitions to be back in the Championship at the end of the 2023-24 campaign.

After just missing out on the top six last season, the Rams were one of the favourites for the top two going into the current campaign, with manager Paul Warne backed with a whole host of new experienced signings at Pride Park.

Derby County - 2023/24 Signings Player Name Signed From Loan/Permanent Curtis Nelson Blackpool Permanent Callum Elder Hull City Permanent Joe Ward Peterborough United Permanent Sonny Bradley Luton Town Permanent Josh Vickers Rotherham United Permanent Martyn Waghorn Coventry City Permanent Tyrese Fornah Nottingham Forest Permanent Conor Washington Rotherham United Permanent Kane Wilson Bristol City Permanent Elliot Embleton Sunderland Loan Tyreece John-Jules Arsenal Loan Ryan Nyambe Free Agent Permanent

Two months into the season though, and things perhaps aren't panning out as maybe expected in the early stages.

How are Derby County doing in the 2023-24 season?

County got off to a pretty poor start in August, losing home matches against Wigan Athletic and Oxford United, but there were three wins around that time too.

And whilst the Rams are unbeaten in five matches in League One action, three of those have been draws - two against sides that on paper they really should have defeated in Cambridge United and Cheltenham Town.

Against the Robins, Derby conceded early on in what was Town's first league goal scored of the entire season, and despite equalising on the stroke of half-time, Warne's side could not find a winner following the interval.

Frustration has been brewing among some of the fanbase, with some of the belief that it is time for a change.

Should Paul Warne be under pressure as Derby County manager?

Ex-England international football Carlton Palmer is simply bemused about some criticisms from Derby fans in regards to Warne despite the inconsistent results, and believes that the head coach deserves more time and patience to see through his goals.

"It has been reported that some Derby County fans are losing confidence in manager Paul Warne - again, I'm left utterly speechless," Palmer said when speaking to Football League World.

"Derby are on an indifferent run at present, only two wins in their last five games, but sit just outside the play-off places.

"I think the frustration comes from the fact they were fancied to get automatic promotion - I was one of them who tipped them to do so - and that brings pressure and expectation.

"We're only 11 games in, a lot of football still to be played, and patience is the key.

"Paul is repeatedly having to fend off questions about players leaving, Wayne Rooney has just taken over at Birmingham City and is looking to recruit four of Derby County's current players in the January transfer window.

"It is unsettling for the players and it's not conducive to getting consistency, performance and results.

"Paul Warne's record at Rotherham speaks for itself - two promotions on his CV out of this league, so he knows exactly what he's doing.

"So, for me, patience is the key in this instance."