Derby County

‘Utterly clueless’, ‘Out his depth’ – Derby County figure comes in for fierce criticism after latest setback

Published

6 mins ago

on

Derby County fell to a fifth consecutive defeat as they were beaten at home by Birmingham City this afternoon.

Whilst results elsewhere means it wasn’t a disastrous day, with Rotherham and Sheffield Wednesday also losing, it still shows the major problems that Wayne Rooney has right now.

A Colin Kazim-Richards goal gave the Rams a half-time lead, but the team just fell apart after the break, as Lukas Jutkiewicz scored twice to continue Derby’s awful run.

Ultimately, it means they are four points ahead of the Millers, who have two games in hand, and Wednesday, with two games to play for the Rams, including a potentially huge final day fixture against the Owls.

Clearly, that’s not good enough and the fans are growing increasingly frustrated with Rooney, who is struggling after a fine start to life in management.

Here we look at some of the reaction on Twitter to the boss…


