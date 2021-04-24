‘Utterly clueless’, ‘Out his depth’ – Derby County figure comes in for fierce criticism after latest setback

Derby County fell to a fifth consecutive defeat as they were beaten at home by Birmingham City this afternoon.

Whilst results elsewhere means it wasn’t a disastrous day, with Rotherham and Sheffield Wednesday also losing, it still shows the major problems that Wayne Rooney has right now.

A Colin Kazim-Richards goal gave the Rams a half-time lead, but the team just fell apart after the break, as Lukas Jutkiewicz scored twice to continue Derby’s awful run.

Ultimately, it means they are four points ahead of the Millers, who have two games in hand, and Wednesday, with two games to play for the Rams, including a potentially huge final day fixture against the Owls.

Clearly, that’s not good enough and the fans are growing increasingly frustrated with Rooney, who is struggling after a fine start to life in management.

Here we look at some of the reaction on Twitter to the boss…

Rooney has to go. Utterly clueless #DCFC — AKA… JJR (@jakejacksonroe) April 24, 2021

Rooney is so out his depth. How a manager can say he is 100% sure we will stay in the division but go no reaction from his players week in week out is baffling #RooneyOut #dcfc — isaac wilson (@isaacwilson06) April 24, 2021

If Mel needs help getting some cash together for the sacking of Rooney I'm willing to chip in. Can anyone set up a Just Giving page? #dcfc — stephen. (@dcfcstephen) April 24, 2021

No fighting spirit looking from the outside that Rooney has lost what bit of the dressing room we have left. Go Go now and leave our club you aren't good enough #dcfc — Scott Dickens (@scottwdickens) April 24, 2021

Rooney & Rosenior total amateurs .. #dcfc — Mickey XX 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@mjc916ss) April 24, 2021

Rooney is the worst thing to ever happen to our club. #DCFC — George Myatt (@GeorgeMyatt) April 24, 2021