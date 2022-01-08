‘Utterly clueless’, ‘Need serious change’ – Plenty of Reading fans react to key figure following Kidderminster Harriers loss

Championship side Reading fell to a shock 2-1 defeat to sixth-tier side Kidderminster Harriers this afternoon, with the home side coming from behind to cause one of the biggest FA Cup upsets of the weekend.

George Puscas put the Royals 1-0 up on the stroke of half-time – but Sam Austin’s strike on the 69th minute via a Rafael Cabral howler drew the hosts level and from then on – the underdogs looked like the only side that were going to claim their spot in the fourth round.

And they did go on to claim a winner when Amari Morgan-Smith, arguably the man of the match as a real presence up top for the non-league side, got on the end of a corner to secure a famous win for Russ Penn’s side.

Going winless in their last three games prior to this tie, manager Veljko Paunovic was the subject of real scepticism from a section of the Berkshire outfit’s fanbase even prior to this tie.

However, this latest result, the club’s biggest cup upset for decades, has only gone on to add more fuel to this fire with supporters desperate to see a reaction this afternoon to their late collapse against Derby County in their previous outing.

But what did fans have to say about the 44-year-old after this latest defeat? Was there a general consensus from them regarding his future?

We take a look at some of their verdicts on Twitter.

Well well well… Absolute disgrace! Completely played off the park. Bye bye Pauno #ReadingFC https://t.co/ud4PWwPuvo — Sam Spencer-Ades (@SamSpencer001) January 8, 2022

Pull the trigger. Pauno said it himself “our big chance is in Feb. We have to go through the rest of our January games first in our best possible way with the best possible outcome” Get rid now and find a replacement. This is the best outcome. #ReadingFC #PaunoOut https://t.co/tevlUt6Esf — Jon Gould (@JonG0uld) January 8, 2022

All well and good sacking Pauno, but knowing our delusional board, we’ll end up appointing another nobody who is expected to keep us up #readingfc — Saul (@Saul1871) January 8, 2022

100%. I’m now Pauno out, if for no reason more that some sort of action has to be taken. But completely agree with Courtney. Looking more generally, not just at today’s result, ON AND OFF the pitch #readingfc are rotten to the core. The blame lies in too many different places. https://t.co/wd8ftPCyqQ — Sam Hudspith (@samhudspith24) January 8, 2022

That generally was the worst I've ever seen reading play. It's embarrassing, 150th year and literally nothing to show for it. Not even a cup run. Fanbase has now turned on pauno. It's time for him to go. #readingfc @ReadingFC — Arron flesch (@Arronflesch) January 8, 2022

Think this is the first time I've not seen anyone saying we should keep Pauno. For as divided a fanbase as we are that should say a lot #ReadingFC — Sean Mobsby (@SeanMobsby) January 8, 2022

I've been prepared to give Pauno the benefit of the doubt due to the bad hand he's been dealt but this has masked rather than justified the situation. His position is now untenable. Terrible selection, terrible performance. We've no more time to waste. Change it now. #readingfc — BobbinsRoyale (@BobbinsRoyale) January 8, 2022

Was on the fence about Pauno before today but not now, utterly clueless. We're being well beaten #readingfc we need serious change — Tom Robertson (@tommyrfc) January 8, 2022