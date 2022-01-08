‘Utterly clueless’, ‘Need serious change’ – Plenty of Reading fans react to key figure following Kidderminster Harriers loss

Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Championship side Reading fell to a shock 2-1 defeat to sixth-tier side Kidderminster Harriers this afternoon, with the home side coming from behind to cause one of the biggest FA Cup upsets of the weekend.

George Puscas put the Royals 1-0 up on the stroke of half-time – but Sam Austin’s strike on the 69th minute via a Rafael Cabral howler drew the hosts level and from then on – the underdogs looked like the only side that were going to claim their spot in the fourth round.

And they did go on to claim a winner when Amari Morgan-Smith, arguably the man of the match as a real presence up top for the non-league side, got on the end of a corner to secure a famous win for Russ Penn’s side.

Going winless in their last three games prior to this tie, manager Veljko Paunovic was the subject of real scepticism from a section of the Berkshire outfit’s fanbase even prior to this tie.

However, this latest result, the club’s biggest cup upset for decades, has only gone on to add more fuel to this fire with supporters desperate to see a reaction this afternoon to their late collapse against Derby County in their previous outing.

But what did fans have to say about the 44-year-old after this latest defeat? Was there a general consensus from them regarding his future?

We take a look at some of their verdicts on Twitter.


