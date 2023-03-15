Queens Park Rangers slipped to an embarrassing 6-1 defeat to Blackpool at Bloomfield Road last night.

Gareth Ainsworth’s side were entering the midweek set of fixtures on the back of their first victory of 2023, having beaten Watford 1-0 on Saturday afternoon with an impressive performance.

Last night, though, was utter humiliation for the R’s.

Jerry Yates, Andrew Lyons and Curtis Nelson had Blackpool in a 3-0 lead inside 14 minutes, with Jordan Thorniley netting a fourth before half-time. Chris Martin would respond for QPR before the break, yet Blackpool kicked on again with Lyons’ second and Kenny Dougall’s late effort.

The defeat leaves QPR 19th in the Championship table still on 42 points, with Saturday’s win over Watford leaving them with a seven-point cushion to Blackpool in the relegation zone.

That was about the only positive heading away from Bloomfield Road, though, with many QPR fans shocked by the performance, scoreline and where the club is heading after such an upbeat start to the season under Mick Beale.

We pick out the best of the reaction here:

Ainsworth’s side are back at Loftus Road on Saturday when they face Birmingham City in the first of the nine remaining games this season.

Beyond that is the international break and then a clash with Wigan Athletic, one of the sides cut adrift with Blackpool in the relegation zone currently.