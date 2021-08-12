‘Utter shambles’, ‘What a joke’ – These Birmingham City fans react as key figure addresses club issue

Birmingham City have their first home league game this weekend when Stoke City visit St. Andrew’s.

In light of today’s developments, Edward Zheng has issued the following message on behalf of the Club. pic.twitter.com/5JtYFq1Ll7 — Birmingham City FC (@BCFC) August 11, 2021

However, unfortunately for Lee Bowyer’s side, they won’t be playing in front of a full crowd, with the club confirming yesterday that the Kop and Tilton stands would not be open as they require repair work.

As a result, all season ticket holders are not guaranteed tickets, as they will go into a ballot to see if they can see the game, whilst there’s no guarantees they will be back in for the Derby game next month, with a home fixture against Bournemouth scheduled next week too.

Unsurprisingly, this angered the support, although Edward Zheng did at least come out to speak to the support following the update, with a message sent out on Twitter.

Whilst many appreciated the fact he had at least spoken about the situation, it still didn’t take away from the fact that the fans are livid with what has happened.

Here we look at some of the reaction from Twitter…

@Birmingnese Please mate, could you just do what’s best for the club and find new owners. I know it affects you too but honestly, it’s been a utter shambles since the new owners came in. We’re a club on life support. We need a owner who’s going to put money in. Please 🙏 — Andrew Purcell (@Andrew_purcell) August 11, 2021

What a joke our club has become.

I was taking my daughter to her first game on Saturday, now I have to break her little heart.

These type of owners lose sight of what it is to be a fan, to dream to believe to be excited each game day.

a little girls dream gone before its started — James Bentley (@JamesBBentley) August 11, 2021

This club is actually never ending drama. Amazon and Netflix missed out on a belter with Birmingham City — Max Bradley (@MRMAXBRADLEY_) August 11, 2021

I like the professionalism and the communication but the first sentence should have been an apology. Someone has to take responsibility or at least be seen to be taking responsibility. #bcfc — M Brennan 💙 🏐 (@MattyBrennan) August 11, 2021

I would just like to know what’s wrong,football stadiums don’t suddenly become unsafe! Who did the previous safety checks? What was highlighted in the last safety report before the last one?Did the club ignore warnings or were no warnings given?any journalists care to find out? — Colinfarmer (@Plawustiak) August 11, 2021

Credit to Mr Zheng. At least he’s come out and given us some comms which is more than his predecessor did.

Totally unsatisfactory situation but he’s fronted up and done the best solution he can muster.

We’d have prayed for a statement under the last fella, so at least credit that — Conwy and Denbighshire Local Democracy Reporter (@LDRJezHemming) August 11, 2021

I applaud this communication. Edward speaks incredibly well. However, the lack of an apology is disgusting. How can you not say sorry to the clubs supporters? We will be here long after you lot have left town. — Peter Sparrow (@PeterSparrow1) August 11, 2021