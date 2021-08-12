Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Birmingham City

‘Utter shambles’, ‘What a joke’ – These Birmingham City fans react as key figure addresses club issue

Published

4 mins ago

on

Birmingham City have their first home league game this weekend when Stoke City visit St. Andrew’s.

However, unfortunately for Lee Bowyer’s side, they won’t be playing in front of a full crowd, with the club confirming yesterday that the Kop and Tilton stands would not be open as they require repair work.

As a result, all season ticket holders are not guaranteed tickets, as they will go into a ballot to see if they can see the game, whilst there’s no guarantees they will be back in for the Derby game next month, with a home fixture against Bournemouth scheduled next week too.

Unsurprisingly, this angered the support, although Edward Zheng did at least come out to speak to the support following the update, with a message sent out on Twitter.

Whilst many appreciated the fact he had at least spoken about the situation, it still didn’t take away from the fact that the fans are livid with what has happened.

Here we look at some of the reaction from Twitter…


