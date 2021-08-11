‘Utter shambles,’ ‘This is a joke’ – These Birmingham fans react to club update

Birmingham City fans have taken to social media to discuss the news that areas of St Andrew’s will not be open for their return in upcoming games against Stoke City and AFC Bournemouth in the Sky Bet Championship.

The Blues got their second tier campaign up and running in fine style on Saturday night as they travelled to Bramall Lane to take on recently relegated Sheffield United.

Indeed, a brave header from Maxime Colin gave the Blues all three points and, naturally, that result has only increased excitement for Blues fans to pack out their stadium in the coming matches and cheer on their team.

However, both the Kop and Tilton stands will not be open for at least the next two home matches, with a club statement reading:

“Due to an unexpected delay, communicated to the Club as late as Tuesday afternoon, the Kop and Tilton will remain closed for our Sky Bet Championship fixtures with Stoke City and Bournemouth.”

Club Statement: Kop and Tilton stands — Birmingham City FC (@BCFC) August 11, 2021

Naturally, Blues fans have reacted to this so let’s see the best of what has been said:

Utter shambles. 10 months to get this sorted, shockingly managed. — Lee Hinton (@LeeAHinton95) August 11, 2021

Don’t say you understand the frustration because you don’t. Been ran poorly for years now, beyond a joke. — Ryan Seal (@ryanbcfc94) August 11, 2021

This is a joke

Nothing is going

You just don't want us to go to the stadium because your scared of all of us — ROBBIEBCFC 1875 (@ROBBIEBCFC1875) August 11, 2021

What a shambles!! 18 months without any fans this should have been sorted long before now! — Mat Wilkes (@matwilkes) August 11, 2021

Are they built out of cardboard? — Will Brazier (@willbrazier) August 11, 2021

Unbelievable – for once I’m lost for words – mark the date and time that’s a rare occurrence — Carol Brady MBE (@carolbradycpcm) August 11, 2021

Joke!! Sort it out.

You've had a whole year of us not playing at st Andrews. — HarryC (@Harry_BCFC) August 11, 2021

You never seem to amaze us … two really key games when we need the fans as the 12th man. — Tony Hawes (@TonyHawes7) August 11, 2021

