‘Utter madness’, ‘Stupid’ – Many Sheffield Wednesday fans react to end-of-season announcement

The dates and times of Sheffield Wednesday’s remaining Championship fixtures have been revealed, which has drawn an interesting reaction from fans of the Yorkshire club.

It has been nearly three months since EFL fixtures were suspended but the Championship is set to get back underway on the 20th of June.

Wednesday will be hoping for improved fortunes after the delay, having won just two of their last 14 league games.

The Championship’s new schedule was released today, allowing the Owls to confirm the dates and times of their fixtures.

Garry Monk’s side restart their season against Nottingham Forest on Saturday the 20th of June (kick-off at 3pm), while their final game will come against Middlesbrough on the 22nd of July (kick-off to be confirmed).

In between they will face Bristol City (Sunday 28th June, 12pm), West Brom (Wednesday 1st July, 7.45pm), Swansea (Saturday 4th of July, 3pm), Preston (Tuesday 7th July, 7.45pm), QPR (Saturday 11th of July, 3pm), Huddersfield Town(Tuesday 14th of July, 7.45pm) and Fulham (Saturday 18th July, 3pm).

It looks set to be an interesting end to the campaign for the Owls, with a significant number of players set to leave at the end of June.

Whether extensions will be handed to those players remains unclear at this point but the intensity of parts of their schedule has been highlighted by Alex Miller from the Sheffield Star.

So Wednesday play Forest, get a nice relaxing eight-day break and then BOOM eight matches in 24 days. Hold on to your hamstrings.#SWFC — Alex Miller (@AlexMiller91) June 8, 2020

The announcement of the new fixtures has drawn an interesting reaction from the Hillsborough faithful, with many taking to Twitter to express their concerns.

Followed by relegation — Lee van Gelder (@DutchMcLovin) June 8, 2020

With about a 13 man squad 😂 — Sam Howe (@SamHowe14) June 8, 2020

🤣🤣🤣 we’ll end up with Dawson up top as all forwards apart from Rhodes we’ll get between 6 and 7 points then EFL will relegate us it’s the weds way — Craig1973 (@craighay) June 8, 2020

really not looking forward to this. This team where a disgrace before the season stopped, that performance at Brentford was one of the most embarrassing I can remember. I can’t imagine much has changed since. Can’t wait until next season when hopefully most players have left. — John Paul (@Owl4Life23) June 8, 2020

8 matches in 24 days is stupid. When it takes players 72 hours to fully recover from previous match. https://t.co/ltvrdfEYr1 — JBH (@JBH_swfc) June 8, 2020

Do we have to 🙄 — luke fillingham (@owlsluke) June 8, 2020

Utter madness — {SAP} Jimi 🤡 👟👟™ (@jimimanovsteel) June 8, 2020

Announce zero points 😫 — Matt 🦉 (@Azuliblancos) June 8, 2020