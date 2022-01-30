‘Utter lunacy’, ‘Was always going to happen’ – Plenty of Sunderland fans react to major club decision

Manager Lee Johnson has left his role at Sunderland, the League One club have confirmed.

Former Bristol City boss Johnson was appointed as manager of the Black Cats back in December 2020, with the 40-year-old guiding the club to a third place finish in the third-tier standings.

However, Sunderland were unable to claim promotion back to the Championship, after losing 3-2 on aggregate to Lincoln City in the League One play-off semi finals.

This season, the Black Cats are again pushing for promotion, and sit third in the League One table, one point adrift of an automatic promotion place.

But with the two sides ahead of the club in the table, Wigan and Rotherham, having both played fewer games than Sunderland, Johnson’s now former club are facing an uphill battle to return to the second-tier.

Indeed, that was arguably best exemplified on Saturday afternoon, when the Black Cats suffered a humiliating 6-0 defeat at Bolton, their biggest ever loss at this level.

That it seems, has proved the final straw here, with Sunderland now announcing the sacking of Johnson on Sunday evening.

In a statement confirming Johnson’s departure, the club explained that the search for a new head coach immediately, with news of an interim coaching set-up to be announced imminently.

Johnson’s assistant Jamie McAllister has also left the club. In total, Johnson 41 of his 75 games in charge of Sunderland, and won the EFL Trophy with the club last season.

Taking to Twitter to react to news of Johnson’s departure, plenty of Sunderland fans were unsurprisingly keen to give their thoughts on the club’s decision.

Here, we take a look at what some of those supporters had to say.

Why!!!! 41 wins in 75 games 😳 that’s a class record compared to some managers — Gareth Emmerson (@gaz_emmo) January 30, 2022

Utter lunacy…. Yesterday was a shocking result but we have played some great stuff this year under Johnson. Im 100% certain Johnson would’ve brought us the success we all crave. When will the club learn? Sacking managers doesn’t work. Who’s next another Phil Parkinson… FFS 🤬 — Chris Bainbridge (@ChrisBainbrid17) January 30, 2022

good, we cannot lose 6-0 to Bolton and expect 0 consequences — Adam (@adamkidd29) January 30, 2022

I hope all who called for this are happy now, I personally think he should of had the rest of the season. Hope this doesn’t come back to haunt us. — Niall ☘︎︎ (@SAFC_Niall) January 30, 2022

Shocked me. All the best Lee clearly a good bloke and been canny to watch in patches. The results speak for them selves though and had to gan. — Rob Tate (@RobTate87) January 30, 2022

I’m split now. One day left of the transfer window, he has already brung in the players he wants, 3rd in the table. Who is there to bring in? — 𝐍𝐚𝐭𝐡𝐚𝐧 (@SAFCNathn) January 30, 2022

Terrible decision in my opinion. 2 days before the window is closed — Matty (@MattySunlun) January 30, 2022

3rd in the league, 2 points off top and that reads sack the manager? Very dodgy that like, best manager we’ve had in years. — Jack James. (@1879JJMoyes) January 30, 2022

We are a shambles of a club, 3rd in the league and sack the manager. Just like we did when jack ross was in charge, what a joke we are. I’d love to know the world class manager that is going to come in mid season and do a better job. — terry mcallister (@tezmac91) January 30, 2022

Streaky wasn't ever going to get us promoted. 1 win in 5 and cannot prevent his team from been pumped 6-0 isn't good enough for our club. — Gus (@liamgus1989) January 30, 2022

We’ve given him the entire window, won us a trophy, undoubtedly got us playing the best football we’ve played in L1, spent serious time in the autos unlike any previous manager, we sit 3rd and we sack him? Seems like a childish, naive, reactive decision with zero plan at all — Ben Craig (@BenCra1g) January 30, 2022

No team pushing for automatics gets pumped 6-0 was always gonna happen — Jack F (@Jackforster26) January 30, 2022