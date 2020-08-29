‘Utter joke’, ‘Gutted’ – Plenty of Nottingham Forest fans react as player edges closer to City Ground exit

Aston Villa are believed to be in advanced talks to sign Nottingham Forest defender Matty Cash according to The Telegraph.

The defender has caught the eye with a number of strong performances for the Reds in the 2019/20 season, and it appears as though this hasn’t gone unnoticed.

Cash made 45 appearances for Sabri Lamouchi’s side in all competitions last term, and chipped in with three goals and five assists.

But his efforts weren’t quite enough last season, as Nottingham Forest dropped out of the play-off positions on the final day of the league campaign, as they were beaten to sixth-spot by Swansea City.

So, with the Reds being condemned to yet another season in the second-tier of English football, they could be faced with losing some key players in the near future.

A move to Aston Villa could tempt Cash as well, with Dean Smith’s side playing their football in the Premier League for another season.

The Telegraph claim that Villa are closing in on a deal worth £12million for the full-back, who has been a regular in the Nottingham Forest team.

Plenty of Nottingham Forest supporters were quick to take to social media to issue their thoughts on this recent update on Cash’s future at the club.

Take a look at the best of the reaction from Twitter below….

12 mill is garbage money. Does this include a player?! — Debs🇪🇺❤️ (@deblee_smith) August 28, 2020

Typical forest sell best players for peanuts.

Utter joke — Deano7312 (@12bw1312) August 28, 2020

£12m.. is that it? Hold out for 15 AT LEAST — Frank Lunin (@FrankLunin) August 28, 2020

£12m for Cash? What happened to the £15m. There had better ne a huge sell on clause. Gutted #nffc — Forestman (@cakeyandcrispy) August 29, 2020

12m would be embarrassing for Cash, has to be 15+ #NFFC — Kane (@kanegoswell) August 29, 2020

As if we got more for Appiah and Brereton than what we’re gonna get for Cash 😂 #nffc — Rhys (@RhysWilliams79) August 28, 2020

All this positivity but losing Silva and Cash are massive, massive blows #NFFC — Jonno Reilly (@Jonno_Reilly) August 28, 2020

Silva and Cash both leaving actually makes me very sad☹️☹️ #nffc — David Cooksley (@trickytree52) August 28, 2020

Matty cash was always gonna leave he is far too good for this league. Don't understand the drama around it.. Guess we could of got a bigger fee but it is what it is, wish him all the best #nffc — Joe (@Joe__Horne) August 28, 2020

Bring in a rb now for cash when he leaves … another CB … a pacy winger and another forward now walker has left and it’ll have been a solid window #nffc — Jordan Hooley (@JordanHooley3) August 28, 2020