Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Aston Villa

‘Utter joke’, ‘Gutted’ – Plenty of Nottingham Forest fans react as player edges closer to City Ground exit

Published

9 mins ago

on

Aston Villa are believed to be in advanced talks to sign Nottingham Forest defender Matty Cash according to The Telegraph. 

The defender has caught the eye with a number of strong performances for the Reds in the 2019/20 season, and it appears as though this hasn’t gone unnoticed.

Cash made 45 appearances for Sabri Lamouchi’s side in all competitions last term, and chipped in with three goals and five assists.

What club did Nottingham Forest sign these players on loan from? Test your knowledge in our quiz!

1 of 14

Kris Boyd signed on loan from which club?

But his efforts weren’t quite enough last season, as Nottingham Forest dropped out of the play-off positions on the final day of the league campaign, as they were beaten to sixth-spot by Swansea City.

So, with the Reds being condemned to yet another season in the second-tier of English football, they could be faced with losing some key players in the near future.

A move to Aston Villa could tempt Cash as well, with Dean Smith’s side playing their football in the Premier League for another season.

The Telegraph claim that Villa are closing in on a deal worth £12million for the full-back, who has been a regular in the Nottingham Forest team.

Plenty of Nottingham Forest supporters were quick to take to social media to issue their thoughts on this recent update on Cash’s future at the club.

Take a look at the best of the reaction from Twitter below….


Related Topics:

Editorial Assistant at Snack Media, writing for Football League World on a regular basis! Sports Journalism graduate from Southampton Solent University.

ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: ‘Utter joke’, ‘Gutted’ – Plenty of Nottingham Forest fans react as player edges closer to City Ground exit

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: