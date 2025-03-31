This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more...

Huddersfield Town fans' good feeling from a 5-1 thrashing of Crawley Town to start the temporary Jon Worthington era over two weeks ago had suddenly dissipated by the time they were finished at The Valley against Charlton Athletic this past weekend.

The Terriers went into the international break in high spirits, but after less than one minute against Nathan Jones' Addicks, they were a goal behind, and they were eventually comprehensively thrashed 4-0.

And to add insult to injury, later on that day it emerged that their January signing Dion Charles - currently sidelined due to injury - had been present at former club Bolton Wanderers' 2-1 loss away at Blackpool, where he took his place among Trotters fans in the away end at Bloomfield Road.

Mixed Huddersfield Town view issued on Dion Charles' weekend actions

Huddersfield brought Charles in from promotion rivals Bolton at a time where he had fallen out of favour under Ian Evatt, with Michael Duff seeing the Northern Ireland international and Luton Town man Joe Taylor as the two players who could fire the Terriers back to the Championship.

Not long after, Evatt departed Bolton and soon, Duff would be sacked by Town too, and with Charles yet to score from his 11 appearances for Huddersfield, with some big chances spurned in that time too, there is little to be positive about when it comes to his recent outings.

His appearance in Bolton's away end on Saturday afternoon, just weeks after their supporters were chanting against him at the John Smith's Stadium, has puzzled some and created real anger for many, and one of FLW's Huddersfield fan pundits Nick Barlow does not think it paints the striker in a good light at all.

"This is something we were discussing on our podcast (The Town Social) - some fans are saying it's a storm in a teacup situation and it's blown up by the fact we're not doing well at the moment," Nick told FLW.

"A lot of fans however are really angry about it - my opinion, for what it's worth, is that it's not a good look at all.

"We're really struggling - we've not got a manager, we've dropped out of the play-offs, we've been battered 4-0, and he's jollying it up with Bolton fans, having pictures taken.

"The optics are awful. If he'd had come in and scored five goals for us and we were doing well, then I guess that's different, although I'd still say if he's going to watch a game, it should be with his team-mates as a professional.

"But he's been woeful - I don't think he's had a shot on target for us since we signed him, he's been absolutely awful.

"So, to see that after we've been battered 4-0, to see him watching a direct rival to our play-off place, is absolutely terrible.

"Nothing is going to come of it because at the end of the day, rule-wise, he's done nothing wrong, but as a professional footballer, you should be there supporting your team-mates, not watching another side."

On the opposite end of the spectrum, FLW's other Town fan pundit, Graeme Rayner, believes it has all been blown out of proportion, and that Charles has done very little wrong.

"I saw loads of stuff about this online from Huddersfield fans who were all claiming this was a disgrace and he should never play for the club again and what an insult, and I think that's all complete and utter hogwash," Rayner said.

"The guy is injured, not selected in the squad, not working, effectively had a day off, and what's he done is watched a game between the club where he started his career and his most recent club before this one.

"There are so many things for Huddersfield fans to be unhappy about recently, with the performance on Saturday being the most recent, but the season ticket price increases, the ongoing fan demand for the director of football to be removed from his job.

"A player who isn't playing and isn't at work doing what he wants to, on a day off, is about number 1,000 on the things we should be upset about.

"So, I think it's a non-story, I couldn't care less that he was doing that, as long as he hasn't risked his injury recovery becoming any longer or exacerbating the injury, I genuinely couldn't care what he was doing."

Dion Charles has divided Huddersfield Town opinion - he must now start to prove his worth ASAP

It's not a good sign when a fanbase is split this early in a player's stint, so Charles must first work his way back to fitness and then start to do what he was bought for - score goals.

There's no doubt that when he's on-song, Charles is a top League One bagsman, but he had only scored once in 11 league matches for Bolton before his exit, and he's gone the same amount of matches for his new club without finding the back of the net.

Related Kevin Nagle confirms big change to set to happen with Huddersfield Town's stadium Terriers chairman Kevin Nagle dropped an interesting hint about the future of the John Smith’s Stadium

With his actions this past weekend, no matter how innocent they were on his side, Huddersfield's fans - some of them anyway - have been riled up the wrong way, and it's something that Charles will now have to sort out himself with his actions on the pitch.