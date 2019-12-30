Connect with us

Nottingham Forest

‘Utter garbage’, ‘Not good enough’ – These Nottingham Forest fans slam 22-y/o’s display against Wigan

Published

2 mins ago

on

Nottingham Forest somehow secured back-to-back victories after a Tobias Figueiredo scored the only goal against Wigan at the City Ground yesterday.

Given the Latics are bottom of the Championship, many saw the game as a home banker and whilst that proved to be the case, the reality is that the Reds won’t be happy with their performance.

Josh Windass missed a late penalty and Paul Cook’s side should have had another one late on as well.

Going the other way, Forest lacked creativity and spark, with Joao Carvalho struggling after he was given a rare start.

In fairness to the Portuguese international, he wasn’t played in his natural attacking midfield position and had to start out left but he still didn’t do enough in what was a poor showing.

There has been talk of a January departure and it’s fair to say some Forest fans wouldn’t be too upset at the prospect of the 22-year-old leaving.

Can you name the Nottingham Forest XI that lost 5-2 to Yeovil in 2007?

1 of 11

GK: Who was in goal for Forest that night?

Here we look at some of the reaction from Twitter to his Wigan performance…


Related Topics:
ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: ‘Utter garbage’, ‘Not good enough’ – These Nottingham Forest fans slam 22-y/o’s display against Wigan

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: