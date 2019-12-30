‘Utter garbage’, ‘Not good enough’ – These Nottingham Forest fans slam 22-y/o’s display against Wigan

Nottingham Forest somehow secured back-to-back victories after a Tobias Figueiredo scored the only goal against Wigan at the City Ground yesterday.

Given the Latics are bottom of the Championship, many saw the game as a home banker and whilst that proved to be the case, the reality is that the Reds won’t be happy with their performance.

Josh Windass missed a late penalty and Paul Cook’s side should have had another one late on as well.

Going the other way, Forest lacked creativity and spark, with Joao Carvalho struggling after he was given a rare start.

In fairness to the Portuguese international, he wasn’t played in his natural attacking midfield position and had to start out left but he still didn’t do enough in what was a poor showing.

There has been talk of a January departure and it’s fair to say some Forest fans wouldn’t be too upset at the prospect of the 22-year-old leaving.

Here we look at some of the reaction from Twitter to his Wigan performance…

The whole “give Carvalho space and time in a different league and he’d be world class” argument is ridiculous. World class players find/make space and time for themselves. The better the league the less time on the ball you get, not vice versa. #nffc — Mikey (@msmcglau) December 30, 2019

With Carvalho, i think the championship isn't the best league for him. Give him more space and time, then he'd shine. Playing him out of position isn't helping either. #nffc — 🇬🇧 Cameron Clark 🇬🇧 (@Camclarky) December 30, 2019

To say how much our fans love Carvalho, I thought it was a real shame that he walked in front of 3/4 stands when he was subbed and barely acknowledged those clapping or chanting his name. Disappointed and looking likely to be leaving, but come on, fans deserved better #NFFC — Dan (@95Redss) December 29, 2019

João Carvalho could take a leaf out of Cash's book.. Matty was a RW, But moved to RB. He's adapted, he's actually been class. So this crap about JC not performing cos he's not No10 doesn't hold water imo. #nffc — Craig (@Craig74Davies) December 29, 2019

Carvalho not good enough. Silva not good enough. Good 3 points tho… Glad the window is open soon tho. We need a couple of players for sure #NFFC — LandFairy RED. (@OeuvrePresents) December 29, 2019

If selling Carvalho allows us to pay good money for a new striker or quality winger and stay within FFP then it would not be a daft idea #nffc — Richard Aylin (@richardaylin) December 29, 2019