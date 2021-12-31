‘Utter garbage’, ‘Coates better open his wallet’ – Many Stoke City fans react to recent events

Many Stoke City fans have taken to Twitter to react to their 2-1 home defeat to Derby County last night in the Sky Bet Championship.

The Potters were downed by the lowly Rams on a night to forget for Michael O’Neill’s side as Luke Plange and Colin Kazim-Richards scored either side of Tom Ince’s equaliser against his former club.

As a result of the loss, the Stoke-on-Trent outfit currently occupy eighth place in the league standings heading into the new year after experiencing a sharp dip in form over the past few weeks.

Naturally it didn’t take the Stoke City faithful long to react to what they saw from their side, with many taking to social media to air their views on the overall performance of the team.

Here, we take a look at some of the best responses from the supporters on Twitter as the Potters came up short once again.

Peter Coates better open his wallet and spend some money in January or we’re going nowhere — george (@StokeyyG2) December 30, 2021

we have actually just lost to bottom of the league, that’s a disgrace, that midfied needs changing and fast and if there’s still people who think that the 20m from Campbell won’t make us a stronger team, they need to give their head a bit of a wobble — Bailey (@scfcbailey) December 30, 2021

Midfield needs a big change, Allen and clucas are a disgrace, both league one level at best…. Won’t go anywhere with those two starting — Marco_B (@Marco_2544) December 30, 2021

Wouldn’t worry too much. Next 3 or 4 games will feel like pre season with no match fitness. 4 points off play offs with 2 games in hand 😂 Derby are a pretty good team too. Calm down everyone 😂😂 — jordyofsuburbia (@jordanC199915) December 30, 2021

Lack of desire is inexcusable- pass it on. — 🥨 Rob Spragg 🏺⚽️🏈⚡🔴⚪👟 (@Spraggy2009) December 30, 2021

Horrendous performance, No fight, no passion 😢 — ⚽️🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿LeanneSCFC 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿⚽ (@Leannewilliams1) December 30, 2021

That was embarrassing lads, rather they got put back in isolation and play some the u23’s — Tom Shaw (@tom2691) December 30, 2021

Worst performance I’ve seen in a while — leigh steadmanSCFC (@steadmoon) December 30, 2021