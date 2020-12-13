‘Utter class’, ‘Superstar’ – Many Reading FC fans hail midfielder following his performance v QPR

Reading left it really late to secure their first win away from home since late October with a 1-0 victory over Queens Park Rangers at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium.

An injury-hit Royals side were missing two key scoring outlets in Yakou Meite and Lucas Joao through injury, and that lack of cutting edge in the side was clear for all to see.

But manager Veljko Paunovic had an ace up his sleep in the second half, as he unleashed teenage sensation Michael Olise with 25 minutes to go.

And true to form the attacker, who was celebrating his 19th birthday, was the match-winner as he latched on to Tom McIntyre’s backheel and whipped the ball into the far corner from 25 yards with his left foot.

It was a goal worthy of winning any game, and for Olise it was perhaps the perfect birthday present as he kept his side in the top six, even though his body language suggested he wasn’t that happy to score!

Paunovic told the press post-game that Olise didn’t start because he was being rested and that he can’t be expected to play every game, whilst he also has to keep grounded because he isn’t the finished article.

But that won’t stop the Royals fans from waxing lyrical about the latest wonderkid to fall from their production line. Check out the best reactions to Olise’s match-winning performance from Twitter below!

That's why you play him every game. Utter class. — Max Cruttenden (@maxiebadger) December 12, 2020

How is this bloke 19. Absolute joke of a player. No clue how taken 3 points from that #readingfc https://t.co/8EqXQrczEb — Naithan Singh Basra (@naithanxbasra) December 12, 2020

What a talent by the way. Huge future 🔥 https://t.co/9fsq0ExZWt — Taylor Cornish (@T_Cornish) December 12, 2020

Best youngster in England 👑 https://t.co/4qXroAgjvh — Adam (@a_bs1871) December 12, 2020

😍😍😍 wonder kid, that’s another 5m on the price tag https://t.co/eyywHuP5lD — Kieran Ruffle (@KieranRuffle) December 12, 2020

Birthday boy Olise from 25 yards, absolute ping! This kid is going to be a superstar ⭐️ pic.twitter.com/eVatf6CS1I — Elm Park Royals (@ElmParkRoyals) December 12, 2020

If I was a club tryna secure Olise.

I’d just give him the pen and let him write down the numbers he wanted. 💰😅 — Jamie (@dingfcjamie) December 12, 2020