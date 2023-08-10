Highlights Middlesbrough and Coventry City face each other in their second league game, both seeking a win after disappointing season openers.

The match is significant as it is a repeat of last year's play-off semi-finals, where Coventry advanced.

Carlton Palmer predicts a tight game, but believes Coventry will come out on top due to Middlesbrough's recent away form and missing top goal scorer Akpom.

Middlesbrough and Coventry City return to league action this weekend when they face each other on Saturday.

The game has been chosen for TV and will be broadcast as the 12.30pm kick-off time.

Both sides come into the fixture off the back of a disappointing result in their opening game of the new league season.

Boro fell to a 1-0 defeat to Millwall at the Riverside, while the Sky Blues suffered a 2-1 loss at the hands of promotion-favourites Leicester City.

This fixture is also a repeat of one half of last year’s play-off semi-finals, which saw Mark Robins’ side advance 1-0 on aggregate.

Both sides will once again be aiming for a place inside the top six this campaign as they seek promotion to the Premier League.

Who does Carlton Palmer think will come out on top between Middlesbrough and Coventry City?

Carlton Palmer has highlighted the contrasting form for Coventry and Boro when at home and away from the Riverside.

The former midfielder has tipped the Sky Blues to earn victory in a tight game against Carrick’s side on Saturday.

“Coventry and Middlesbrough encountered opening day defeats, Coventry away at Leicester, Middlesbrough more surprisingly at home to Millwall,” Palmer told Football League World.

“Both teams reached last season’s play-offs.

“Middlesbrough are still missing the league’s top goal scorer in Akpom.

“Although he was on the bench, he was an unused substitute against Millwall.

“Middlesbrough have lost three of their last five away matches, Coventry have scored at least two goals in their last five home games.

“These are usually tight affairs between these two teams, with only one goal separating them over their last five fixtures.

“Coventry are a difficult side to beat, I’ve gone for Coventry to win 2-1.”

Coventry had taken the lead over Leicester to start the second half of their opening round clash last Sunday, but a brace from Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall turned things around for the Foxes in the closing stages.

Meanwhile, a strike from Romain Esse in the 79th minute last Saturday saw Boro fall victim to a home defeat to Gary Rowett’s side.

Both teams will now be looking to put that opening day disappointment behind them.

However, Boro and Coventry also know that a poor start to the campaign isn’t everything as both reached the play-offs last year despite being near the bottom of the table after the opening several weeks.

How important a clash is Coventry City v Middlesbrough?

There will be heightened emotions for Boro going into this game as it is a chance at revenge for the play-off semi-final last year.

It is also an opportunity to bounce back with a big win away from home after the loss to Millwall last weekend.

This Boro team looks like it still needs some work in the transfer window, so now may be a good time for Robins’ side to host the Riverside club.

Coventry were unlucky not to get a result from the Leicester game and looked capable of really threatening the former Premier League side, so they may just have the edge this weekend.